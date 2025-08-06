Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
The Rugby Championship

New All Blacks selectee scrambles after dog eats passport

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 03: Leroy Carter of the Chiefs looks on prior to the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

All Blacks management have been scrambling ahead of their flight to Argentina to begin The Rugby Championship, with one of their potential new caps left with a mauled passport, courtesy of his pet dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Blacks Sevens workhorse, now Chiefs speedster Leroy Carter, was packing for his first All Blacks tour this week when he and his partner left their dog home alone, later returning to some pup-infused carnage.

In what one can only assume was a moment of cosmic karma for a high school homework excuse, Carter returned home to find his passport torn apart by his pet, which RugbyPass understands to be a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

“I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the manager, and I just left it on my bedside table,” Carter explained during an interview with ThreeNews.

“My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone, and it’s gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners.

“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one, but I think it’s all sussed now.

“I thought it would happen to me, something like that, so no point getting stressed about it, just trying to sort it out.”

Related

'We struggled': Ex-All Black first five backs Springboks to end Eden Park streak

Former All Black first five and Blues legend Carlos Spencer has backed the Springboks to end the 50 Test unbeaten run at Eden Park.

Read Now

An emergency passport would allow the 26-year-old to travel as planned to Corboda, where the first Test between the All Blacks and Pumas is set to be held.

Carter’s inclusion in Scott Robertson’s squad comes as an injury reserve, indicating his 2025 form has placed him as the next man up when injury strikes, as has unfortunately been the case with Caleb Clarke.

Clarke, who is nursing a high ankle complaint, has an expected recovery timeline of five weeks at the time of writing, meaning Carter is likely to spend at least a full month in camp with the New Zealand team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting into the matchday 23 will be another challenge altogether, though, with Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece and Emoni Narawa all named in the squad and the likes of Ruben Love and Will Jordan also capable of covering the wing.

Regardless, Carter is now in camp and in the conversation, an enormous achievement for the Olympian.

“It was obviously a pretty special moment. I was actually out having breakfast with my partner and some of the Steamers boys, and I got an unknown number call,” he said, reflecting on finding out about his selection.

“I guess I thought if there was a day to answer those, it was probably today, and he just said congratulations, and I honestly can’t really remember what else he said after that. I was pretty emotional and pretty stoked to get a phone call like that.

“All the boys were pretty pumped, but I was still in a bit of a shock.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
14
42
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
40%

The All Blacks coach shared what he made of the man affectionately known as ‘Boomfa’ in his rookie Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Throughout the season, you just saw how many line-breaks he makes, how good he is at the breakdown, and covering tackles and efforts off the ball,” Robertson said at the Rugby Championship squad announcement..

“He’s tough. He would probably be one of the fastest in New Zealand; you know, on record times.

“So he has got a lot of positives for him. He would be welcomed into the All Blacks and keep working on that craft and bring a lot of energy.”

Recommended

New Zealand just needs to look at the NPC to change eligibility laws

OPINION

Scott Robertson explains 'hugely challenging' five-halfback situation

Black Ferns Sevens coach talks new challenges to historic stretch of dominance

INTERVIEW

'Intimidating' All Blacks rookie receives stirring haka after call-up

ADVERTISEMENT

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

5
2

Steve Diamond maps out Newcastle's recruitment policy after Red Bull takeover

3

'Non-existent in the women's game': Men urged to follow women's lead by chief

4

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

3
5

New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed

4
6

'They're big boys, they know': Razor addresses current 10s after Mo'unga deal

34
7

England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

31
8

Ex-Premiership head coach Paul Deacon lands job with the 'best team in the world'

Comments

4 Comments
K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

Can also play halfback. Valuable addition

B
BA 6 days ago

I hope he gets a run there on the training paddock

l
lK 6 days ago

Classic! 🐾

J
JW 6 days ago

“and he played center on the weekend, I couldn’t be more happy”

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 23 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 47 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 51 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 57 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments