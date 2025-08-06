New All Blacks selectee scrambles after dog eats passport

All Blacks management have been scrambling ahead of their flight to Argentina to begin The Rugby Championship, with one of their potential new caps left with a mauled passport, courtesy of his pet dog.

Former All Blacks Sevens workhorse, now Chiefs speedster Leroy Carter, was packing for his first All Blacks tour this week when he and his partner left their dog home alone, later returning to some pup-infused carnage.

In what one can only assume was a moment of cosmic karma for a high school homework excuse, Carter returned home to find his passport torn apart by his pet, which RugbyPass understands to be a young Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

“I got my passport out to take a photo to send to the manager, and I just left it on my bedside table,” Carter explained during an interview with ThreeNews. “My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone, and it’s gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners.

“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one, but I think it’s all sussed now.

“It was obviously a pretty special moment. I was actually out having breakfast with my partner and some of the Steamers boys, and I got an unknown number call,” he said, reflecting on finding out about his selection.

“I guess I thought if there was a day to answer those, it was probably today, and he just said congratulations, and I honestly can’t really remember what else he said after that. I was pretty emotional and pretty stoked to get a phone call like that.

“All the boys were pretty pumped, but I was still in a bit of a shock.”

The All Blacks coach shared what he made of the man affectionately known as ‘Boomfa’ in his rookie Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Throughout the season, you just saw how many line-breaks he makes, how good he is at the breakdown, and covering tackles and efforts off the ball,” Robertson said at the Rugby Championship squad announcement..

“He’s tough. He would probably be one of the fastest in New Zealand; you know, on record times.

“So he has got a lot of positives for him. He would be welcomed into the All Blacks and keep working on that craft and bring a lot of energy.”

