10:48am, 04 March 2021

PRO14 back row forwards Ally Miller and Rory Darge will both move from Edinburgh to Glasgow this summer. Scotland 7s player Miller has made 21 appearances for Edinburgh, including six Guinness PRO14 starts this season. The 24-year-old former Melrose and London Scottish flanker said: “I have been really enjoying my rugby these last few seasons and I’m looking forward to playing Glasgow’s free-flowing brand of attacking rugby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Scotland U20s captain Darge also played for Melrose after coming through the ranks at North Berwick before signing his first professional deal last summer following a spell with Super6 side Southern Knights. The 21-year-old said: “When I spoke with Danny (Wilson) he talked about what he looks for in his opensides and I think I not only suit the mould but I also suit Glasgow’s style of play.”

Warriors head coach Wilson described Miller as an evasive ball carrier and Darge as an exciting young Scottish prospect. “I have watched Ally play in recent games for Edinburgh,” he said. “With his 7s background, he is an evasive ball carrier and has a good skill set.

“Rory is an exciting young Scottish prospect. He stood out while playing for the U20s and impressed when playing in the Glasgow vs Edinburgh training game at Scotstoun, and when he came off the bench against Leinster for his professional debut. He is physical on both sides of the ball and a talent for the future, and it’s great to be adding more depth to an already competitive back row.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill explained his rationale behind the PRO14 transfers to Glasgow. “We have developed a lot of strength and depth in the back row over a number of seasons, so this is a move that probably makes sense for both players – and Scottish rugby generally – to pursue more game time than we have been able to offer here at Glasgow,” he said.

RugbyPass Offload EP 19 with Dan Lydiate ? Christina, Dylan and Jamie are joined by Welsh and British & Irish Lion back-row Dan Lydiate this week! We review all the Guinness Six Nations action, refereeing decisions & the France rugby situation. ?? – https://t.co/kiVitCnOVf pic.twitter.com/gT8ibi95qB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 3, 2021