Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Sevens

Krissy Scurfield's journey from World Cup despair to finding 'joy of life'

Krissy Scurfield ahead of Canada's third place play-off in Singapore (Photo credit: World Rugby)

Krissy Scurfield began to cry at full-time of Canada’s fifth-place final loss to Japan in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not because she was disappointed with the result. Not because Canada had failed to podium in the opening two legs of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series. She cried at the pure joy of playing rugby sevens again.

There are plenty of reasons for the 22-year-old’s outburst of delight. Her last outing for Canada Women’s Sevens was at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A lacerated kidney ended her tournament early and she watched her teammates win a silver medal from a hospital bed.

VIDEO

In the year between she spent a term with Loughborough Lightning, where she starred in Premiership Women’s Rugby and had her sights set on a place at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Ultimately, she was not selected for the tournament in England and had missed her home country. So a return to sevens and British Columbia it was.

“I was just so grateful to be there,” Scurfield told RugbyPass. “I was grateful to come out of the tournament healthy. Obviously, we didn’t get the results that we wanted, but I felt like it was a good step in the right direction. I was just so happy to be playing for Canada again and being the best rugby player that I can.”

There was another, underlying, reason for Scurfield’s outpour of emotion on the Western Cape.

After she returned home from England the 22-year-old took her time thinking about the future. A phone call with Canada Women’s Sevens head coach Jocelyn Barrieau left the door firmly ajar and it was only after months of introspection that she made up her mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She (Barrieau) was just like, you know what Krissy, I back you no matter what you want to do and I support you,” she said. “That just allowed me to have the comfort to make my decision and do what was best for me at the time.

Related

'All I have to do is play rugby': what helped Kennedi Stevenson step up to the Series

“All I have to do is play rugby.” That statement just about sums up Kennedi Stevenson’s approach to her HSBC SVNS Series debut.

Read Now

“I spent a lot of time just thinking it in my head. I did a lot of hikes where I was alone with nature. It put me in a mode where I was forced to think. It was therapeutic in a lot of ways.

“Ultimately, I just went with a gut decision. I’ve made so many decisions in life just based off of what I feel like my gut is telling me and they have usually worked out.”

Scurfield’s gut might have nailed it again. Because now the flyer has every aspect of her life nailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of her rugby commitments Scurfield runs her own business as a personal trainer, Scurfield Athletics Inc. Her days consist of an early wake-up, training with other Canada teammates in the Victoria area, lunch and then spends the afternoon running her business. The 22-year-old is fairly certain she knows every coffee shop in Victoria.

Being closer to her family in Alberta is a comfort too. It is her safe space. The place the returns to after weeks of jet-setting on the Series. A few days at the base of the Rocky Mountains is sure to do anyone some good.

All this has contributed to an inner calm and glow that Scurfield could not find anywhere else. It is abundant in the way she speaks. In the way she smiles with contentment before answering a question.

Even in the sweetest of spots emotions can be whipped up. As she experienced on her return to sevens action in Dubai last November.

“It was kind of this ordeal,” Scurfield smiled. “But I was like; you know what, I’m just here for the ride. I wouldn’t necessarily say I felt super comfortable being back.

“Hilariously, I also didn’t know the full intensity of how hard I needed to be going.

“My very first tackle that I made was way too hard and I ended up being pulled off the field for a HIA. I forgot that I didn’t need to be hitting people 110 per cent every time.

“After that I got my groove back. It took me a little bit, and I feel really confident now. I feel great. I love sevens.”

Scurfield’s time playing 15-a-side for a season has added plenty to her game. Having broken onto the HSBC SVNS Series nearly four years ago, the 22-year-old developed a reputation for her raw speed and athleticism.

Related

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller breaks clear in RugbyPass SVNS MVP race

There is daylight between Jorja Miller and other contenders on the RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

Read Now

A season spent honing her talents in England’s East Midlands allowed the flyer to look at other parts of her game. She scored a staggering 14 tries in only 12 games.

On her return to the shorter format of the game she feels like a slightly different player. A more complete player.

Last weekend in Singapore as Canada finished on the podium for the first time this season, Scurfield scored three tries and hit 200 career points at her 20th tournament appearance on the Series. All weekend she played with such an intensity that she appeared to be everywhere at once.

She may just be the perfect weapon for Canada on the Series.

“I definitely have a bit of a different style,” Scurfield said. “I learned a bunch. I wouldn’t say I’m the exact same player I was. I’ve evolved as a player and now, I’m just trying to find the perfect balance of all these different things to level up.

“Sevens is my sport. That’s where I started with rugby. That is how I learned rugby. I think my vision, my skill and I’m a bit more of a playmaker. In had less space (in 15s) so I had to figure out other ways (to attack).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rugby Canada (@rugbycanada)

“Speed has always been my X-factor, but not it’s not the only thing I can do. I feel like I have a lot more tools in my toolbox.”

There is a slight grimace on Scurfield’s face when the topic of her omission from Canada’s Women’s Rugby World Cup squad comes up. Immediately she does not deny that disappointment in some ways paved her way back to the seven-a-side game.

The pursuit of selection for last year’s tournament was a driving factor for her signing with Loughborough.

Even with her PWR form, outings in the Pacific Four Series and against South Africa, Kévin Rouet opted for Alysha Corrigan, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Fancy Bermudez and Paige Farries as his wing selections for the tournament.

Instead Scurfield was consigned to being a fan as the side finished the tournament as runners-up to England’s Red Roses at Allianz Stadium. While that experience may not have been the thing she envisaged at the start of 2025, it was one which a certain Albertan grew to love.

“It was a big learning curve for me in a lot of ways because I had three months of just being me and not being a rugby player,” Scurfield said. “Every weekend I was on my computer at 4AM watching the girls play with my coffee and cheering.

Related

Canada handed tough test as SVNS Perth pools revealed

Canada secured a podium finish for the first time in this season’s HSBC SVNS Series when they beat the USA 24-19 in Singapore on Sunday.

Read Now

“It was very disappointing that I wasn’t with the World Cup team, but it gave me a different perspective of how inspiring the group was. It gave me a different perspective because I was following all their social medias and I was like ‘oh my god the girls did this today’, ‘they’re playing today’, ‘I wonder how they feel after this.’

“It forced me to really figure out what I wanted to do and who I was outside of being a rugby player. I definitely grieved. But in a lot of ways, I’m super grateful for the experience because it set me up so well to be where I am right now.

“Maybe that’s a reason why I might be happier and have this joy of life because I have this balance.”

That fandom extended all the way to the final. Having made the decision to attend the showpiece finale in West London before a ball had been kicked, longtime teammate Olivia Apps arranged for Scurfield to attend the fixture.

Scurfield attended in a red morph suit, carrying Canadian flags and hiding from teammates family members in plain sight as they attempted to work out who the superfan was sat in the family and friend’s section.

Apps, along with fellow Women’s Rugby World Cup stars Alysha Corrigan, Gabby Senft, Fancy Bermudez and Taylor Perry have become teammates again these past weeks.

Four have been released from their PWR playing commitments to rejoin Barrieau’s side and made their presence known in Singapore as they contributed to a third-place finish. Apps, for one, was able to carry over her form with Saracens with devastating effect.

This weekend Perth and its luscious beaches await. A world away from the cold Canadian winter, the side have been named in Pool B with Australia, France and Great Britain.

Having learned plenty from opening season skirmishes in Dubai and Cape Town, there is a real feel that the rest of the season – which includes a March’s home leg in Vancouver – can yield more success.

“We all know each other and we know our style of play,” Scurfield said. “The challenge is that we only have a week or two going into a tournament to get on the same page – some of those players weren’t in Dubai and Cape Town.

“The biggest challenge for us is how we find a way to collectively get on the same page and have that cohesiveness. It is not a skill thing. We can be a top three team.”

Recommended

Ben White: Top 14 experience could propel Scots to new heights

'It was weird, I was so calm in that moment': Duncan Weir

INTERVIEW

'The most Scottish thing we could do this year... a horrible mentality'

Two coaches ousted as Everitt wields the axe at Edinburgh

BREAKING


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The worst pitch I’ve ever, ever played on': Sale in spotlight for pitch conditions

2

Three talking points from Round 10 of the 2025/26 PWR season

3
3

NIB Blues sign Mererangi Paul to 2026 Super Rugby Aupiki squad

4

Australia handed tough Vancouver pool draw after Perth heartbreak

5

Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes inks deal with Hurricanes Poua

1
6

Kelsey Teneti stars as Black Ferns Sevens make SVNS history in Perth

1
7

Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

1
8

Miller influential as Black Ferns Sevens storm home after trailing Japan

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

62
LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'England approach Murrayfield with relish, no matter what awaits them.'

Steve Borthwick's England swatted aside a listless Welsh side knowing stiffer challenges lie ahead with Murrayfield looming

1
LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

370

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 5 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I was surprised by the 5 of the last 7 post Lions 6 Nations have been won by France fact.

That’s a remarkable statistic and confirms how much those Lions tours take it out of the players. I’ve always loved them as a fan but the Lions must be your worst nightmare as a National Coach.



...

62 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That makes two of us Mzi, have you missed nb’s stream of personal insults? Unfortunately he has a pathological inability to accept when he’s wrong, which he occasionally is, and prefers to live in denial while simultaneously attacking anyone who points out the error. I’ve more than earned the right of a few Ireland ripostes…

62 Go to comments
a
aO 18 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

That has been the culture so far, except for the likes of Pollock and couple of others mainly the English have been. guilty

100 Go to comments
J
John H 18 minutes ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

With these 2 becoming All Blacks it does make you wonder what Razor and Assistants were on. Carter not really a international wing, either is Sevu Reece any more.

PParker may get there, but needs to be more dominant.



...

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 22 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

C’mon Ed, just read the articles and treat them in a kinder spirit. I don’t enjoy the “cheap shots”

62 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He’s always rode shotgun with JVG I think?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

One of the little ironies is that Scotland might look to be the most natural to take Ireland’s place in the top three, but they tend to build even more rucks per game and kick even less - bottom of the curent table with a mere 30 kicks after round one! So that prob will not happen…

62 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

A good way to view it P. A friend of mine who saw the Twickenham game live said there swathes of the game where the crowd went very quiet watching all the kick-tennis.

England kicked 42 times, Wales 38 for a total of around 2500 metres. Crazy.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Aki & Lowe have already gone, Furlong has been missing for some time and I think wear and tear is catching up on VdF as he’s not at the same pace as these new breed of youngsters and has an awful lot of mileage on the clock.

62 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 40 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They can win the occasional away game but there won’t be many of those at Twickenham or paris for a while. They are no longer dining at the top table and that’s been very clear for a while now.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the post-Lions effect is a big factor as stated in the first preview P.

19 Irishmen were involved in that tour, some are already broken, others might not look broken now but they are all prob close to it. Add that to the factors in the article and you have a problem.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think J.P Ferreira was JvG’s best signing, then TdT, then Russell. That’s how big an impact he has made.

Took us from the worst defence in the league to the best in 2 seasons.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It was my first experience of “Water Rugby” but whilst a novel concept, I would much prefer some ball in hand rugby, with movement and pace.

I understand why they are kicking it so much but it’s not exactly easy on the eye for the fans.



...

62 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He always had the attitude GVF, just lacked the experience - and he had to wait a long time in line with ROG at the helm! It took him about three seasons ot become the established starter at #10.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is an opportunity although it hardly ever looks or feels like it. It will be a real test of Farrell’s mettle now, and that of the other coaches, and Italy will not be easy.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I reckon at least two or maybe three of those you mention are all but done. And there are guys like Porter, McCarthy, Baird, Edogbo, Furlong, Henshaw, Hansen [eventually] and Keenan to be added. But the selection process shd gather pace from now on - they need to find reps for some of the older guys post-haste…

62 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt he wants to coach a diff system P. And there are not too many other coaches who know how to coach it this level, maybe only Nienaber and Felix Jones and poss J.P. Ferreira?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

And only set 58 rucks P. Great performance by them but is this really the direction of travel we want the game to follow?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you see a guy like Freddie Steward being wrangled off the catch as a defender with no real attempt to do anything but spoil by the chaser, that is not the execution of a ‘skill’ but it is now getting a reward. Im have little we’ll see a 100-kick game or close to it by the end of the comp😲

62 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

There was a nasty incident in the Eng Wales matche when Freddie Steward got poleaxed in an aerial challenge early on. He is 6’5 and about 105 kilos but he was deceimated and it looked dangerous.

Kicks in round one ranged from 30 [Scotland] to 42 [England] and that trend will not only continue, it will get worse.



...

62 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT