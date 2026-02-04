Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Thursday
14:00
Six Nations

Ben White: Top 14 experience could propel Scots to new heights

By PA
Ben White in action for Toulon at Northampton in December 2023 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ben White believes three seasons in the Top 14 pressure cooker have made him better equipped for the demands of representing Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old scrum-half moved to Toulon from London Irish after the 2023 World Cup.

Reflecting ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener in Italy on how he has evolved during his time in the south of France, White said: “It’s been great for me.

VIDEO

“It’s been an amazing experience. I love playing out in France. The Top 14 is a tough league, and it has different challenges to playing in other leagues. One of the biggest things that I’ve found playing in the Top 14 is that every game is a massive occasion.

“You’re playing in front of sell-out crowds every week. There’s so much pressure on the home team to win. You have that level of pressure that almost feels the same as a Test match, which is something that took me a bit of time to get used to.

“I feel that when I come back into the Scotland environment, I’ve been playing every week in high-pressure games where ‘we must win, we must win’ is the message.

“And that transfers and makes you feel more comfortable in those high-pressure environments, which they are when you’re playing international rugby. So I feel it’s prepared me really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

White is expected to start in Rome on Saturday after becoming Scotland’s most pre-eminent scrum-half since taking over the mantle from Ali Price for the 2023 Six Nations.

“From a more technical rugby perspective, I think that as a scrum-half playing in France, it can be a little bit messier, a little bit more free-flowing, a little bit more open,” he said.

“And you’re obviously around a lot of big bodies and the rucks are scrappier, so then when I come to play with Scotland, I think some of that stuff that I work on at club about trying to be fast and move the ball away from the ruck quickly when it’s messy, when I come here and I can transfer those skills, it helps me in those moments.”

Blair Kinghorn
Blair Kinghorn during a Toulouse rugby captain’s run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

White is not the only Scot playing in the Top 14, with Blair Kinghorn at Toulouse, Jonny Gray at Bordeaux, Price and Stuart Hogg at Montpellier, Jamie Ritchie at Perpignan and Huw Jones set to join him at Toulon next season.

“Obviously, I played against a couple of the guys the other week when we played Montpellier, and it’s obviously going to be really nice to have Huw joining me in Toulon,” said White.

“One of the beauties of the Top 14 is there’s so many good players and it is a great competition. In my opinion, the more players we have from Scotland playing in the league and playing at the highest level across Europe, it’s fantastic for us and it drives the quality of the squad.”

White feels any negativity after Scotland’s disappointing autumn has been parked, with full focus now on making an impact in the Six Nations.

“You start fresh, and hopefully we take the learnings that we’ve spoken about from November into this,” he said. “It’s been a great couple of weeks building up to this. Training’s been great.”

Related

'It was weird, I was so calm in that moment': Duncan Weir

Weir's dramatic 40-metre drop goal with 14 seconds of normal time remaining gave Scotland a precious Six Nations 21-20 victory on the road in 2014.

Read Now

Six Nations picks

Plot your team's route to the Six Nations title with our Six Nations score predictor game! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bulls move on Le Roux as Bath contract talks end

1
2

Four players added to England squad as Borthwick fills injury gaps

6
3

France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

9
4

12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

27
5

Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse to leave South Africa once again

6

Steve Borthwick injury update suggests Calcutta Cup selection dilemma

10
7

Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

110
8

England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

18

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

As the importance of the kicking game grows, England and France look to be ahead of the curve while Ireland may fall stagnant.

62
LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'England approach Murrayfield with relish, no matter what awaits them.'

Steve Borthwick's England swatted aside a listless Welsh side knowing stiffer challenges lie ahead with Murrayfield looming

1
LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

370

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 5 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I was surprised by the 5 of the last 7 post Lions 6 Nations have been won by France fact.

That’s a remarkable statistic and confirms how much those Lions tours take it out of the players. I’ve always loved them as a fan but the Lions must be your worst nightmare as a National Coach.



...

62 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That makes two of us Mzi, have you missed nb’s stream of personal insults? Unfortunately he has a pathological inability to accept when he’s wrong, which he occasionally is, and prefers to live in denial while simultaneously attacking anyone who points out the error. I’ve more than earned the right of a few Ireland ripostes…

62 Go to comments
a
aO 18 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

That has been the culture so far, except for the likes of Pollock and couple of others mainly the English have been. guilty

100 Go to comments
J
John H 18 minutes ago
All Blacks duo ink new two-year deals with Chiefs

With these 2 becoming All Blacks it does make you wonder what Razor and Assistants were on. Carter not really a international wing, either is Sevu Reece any more.

PParker may get there, but needs to be more dominant.



...

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 23 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

C’mon Ed, just read the articles and treat them in a kinder spirit. I don’t enjoy the “cheap shots”

62 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He’s always rode shotgun with JVG I think?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

One of the little ironies is that Scotland might look to be the most natural to take Ireland’s place in the top three, but they tend to build even more rucks per game and kick even less - bottom of the curent table with a mere 30 kicks after round one! So that prob will not happen…

62 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

A good way to view it P. A friend of mine who saw the Twickenham game live said there swathes of the game where the crowd went very quiet watching all the kick-tennis.

England kicked 42 times, Wales 38 for a total of around 2500 metres. Crazy.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Aki & Lowe have already gone, Furlong has been missing for some time and I think wear and tear is catching up on VdF as he’s not at the same pace as these new breed of youngsters and has an awful lot of mileage on the clock.

62 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 40 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They can win the occasional away game but there won’t be many of those at Twickenham or paris for a while. They are no longer dining at the top table and that’s been very clear for a while now.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the post-Lions effect is a big factor as stated in the first preview P.

19 Irishmen were involved in that tour, some are already broken, others might not look broken now but they are all prob close to it. Add that to the factors in the article and you have a problem.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think J.P Ferreira was JvG’s best signing, then TdT, then Russell. That’s how big an impact he has made.

Took us from the worst defence in the league to the best in 2 seasons.



...

62 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It was my first experience of “Water Rugby” but whilst a novel concept, I would much prefer some ball in hand rugby, with movement and pace.

I understand why they are kicking it so much but it’s not exactly easy on the eye for the fans.



...

62 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He always had the attitude GVF, just lacked the experience - and he had to wait a long time in line with ROG at the helm! It took him about three seasons ot become the established starter at #10.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It is an opportunity although it hardly ever looks or feels like it. It will be a real test of Farrell’s mettle now, and that of the other coaches, and Italy will not be easy.

62 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I reckon at least two or maybe three of those you mention are all but done. And there are guys like Porter, McCarthy, Baird, Edogbo, Furlong, Henshaw, Hansen [eventually] and Keenan to be added. But the selection process shd gather pace from now on - they need to find reps for some of the older guys post-haste…

62 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt he wants to coach a diff system P. And there are not too many other coaches who know how to coach it this level, maybe only Nienaber and Felix Jones and poss J.P. Ferreira?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

And only set 58 rucks P. Great performance by them but is this really the direction of travel we want the game to follow?

62 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you see a guy like Freddie Steward being wrangled off the catch as a defender with no real attempt to do anything but spoil by the chaser, that is not the execution of a ‘skill’ but it is now getting a reward. Im have little we’ll see a 100-kick game or close to it by the end of the comp😲

62 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

There was a nasty incident in the Eng Wales matche when Freddie Steward got poleaxed in an aerial challenge early on. He is 6’5 and about 105 kilos but he was deceimated and it looked dangerous.

Kicks in round one ranged from 30 [Scotland] to 42 [England] and that trend will not only continue, it will get worse.



...

62 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT