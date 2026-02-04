Two coaches ousted as Everitt wields the axe at Edinburgh

Edinburgh are set to part ways with assistant coaches Rob Chrystie and Michael Todd at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrystie – who headed up the Edinburgh Rugby ‘A’ team – was named attack and backs coach in 2023/24 and most recently coached in the areas of skills and off-the-ball work.

Since his arrival in 2022, Todd has coached the club’s defensive systems throughout the last four campaigns.

VIDEO

Edinburgh say they are actively looking for replacements for the pair as well as implementing a series of changes across the club’s medical and strength and conditioning departments over the coming weeks.

The club says it remains in discussions to retain other members of its coaching and performance staff, with a full update to be provided once this process has been completed.

Recently re-signed Edinburgh head coach, Sean Everitt, said: “I have taken the difficult decision to refresh our coaching and performance groups in order to take this club in a new direction, with renewed energy, expertise and fresh voices. We’re taking this step now to ensure we have the foundations in place to thrive and succeed.

“I would like to sincerely thank Rob and Michael, as well as those moving on from our medical and strength and conditioning departments. They have all served the club well and leave with our very best wishes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director, Douglas Struth, added: “We fully support Sean in these changes to the club’s coaching and performance areas. We are excited to see how he can move the club forward with a new-look coaching group around him in 2026/27.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to thank those leaving for their hard work and dedication; they have been valued colleagues and move on with our gratitude.”