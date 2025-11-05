Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Autumn Nations Series

England's back line takes another hit but new Jason Robinson survives

By PA
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso of England/ PA

England may be forced to rip up their back three plans for Saturday’s clash with Fiji but will still be able to count on the player acclaimed as the new Jason Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wing Tom Roebuck has joined full-back Freddie Steward in becoming a major doubt for the Allianz Stadium appointment because of injury, preventing Steve Borthwick from naming his team on Tuesday as planned.

Steward has yet to train this week due to a hand problem while Roebuck was unable to complete Tuesday’s session after suffering ankle damage. Both players will be given until Thursday to prove their fitness.

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

If they are ruled out, Marcus Smith is expected to be given the number 15 jersey while Henry Arundell could fill the vacancy on the wing in what would be his first Test appearance since the bronze final of the 2023 World Cup.

It raises the prospect of Borthwick fielding a thrilling back three that would be completed by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the Exeter flyer who England are determined to use to greater effect after he saw little of the ball in Saturday’s 25-7 victory over Australia.

Fixture
Internationals
England
38 - 18
Full-time
Fiji
All Stats and Data

Excitement gripped Twickenham when Feyi-Waboso did set off on a run against the Wallabies, earning the 22-year-old the comparison with cross code great Robinson that has been made by Kevin Sinfield.

Robinson, nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’, won 51 England caps from 2001 to 2007 and was known for his electric footwork and searing acceleration. Sinfield, a former Leeds and Great Britain playmaker, faced Robinson earlier in his career.

“Manny reminds me a lot of Jason Robinson and that’s a fair similarity I know, but I don’t think I have come across anybody as powerful, or anybody as explosive over that first couple of metres as Manny. I haven’t seen it,” Sinfield said.

“Rob Burrow was very explosive but he wouldn’t have had the muscle mass that Manny has.

“Jason is probably the most similar player we have got – his ability to pull through tackles, the strength in his hips. There aren’t many players like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They just beat people. And they don’t just beat people one way, they can do it in a variety of different ways. If we can get the ball in his hands more often we will score more tries.”

Feyi-Waboso welcomed being likened to Robinson ahead of the second of four Tests at Twickenham this month with New Zealand and Argentina completing the schedule.

“I have watched some highlights of Jason and it’s crazy. Anything that compares me to him is massive,” said this season’s leading try-scorer in the Gallagher Prem.

“I’d love to be half the player he was with his pace and power. I would love to resemble any aspect of his game I can – he was such a great winger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I like something or something looks effective in another player’s game I try to incorporate it, but feet that fast are hard to incorporate! No one was like him.”

Feyi-Waboso has resolved to go hunting for the ball against Fiji in a bid to make more of an impact.

“If you want touches on the ball you need to go and find it,” he said.

Related

'Play France, South Africa... I don't think they get away with that'

Former Wales captain Dan Biggar believes England's inability to convert pressure into points is the "one disappointment" from their victory over Australia. 

Read Now

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

7 Comments
A
AA 11 days ago

What must the proper centres and wingers be feeling knowing that messer about in chief Borthwick is thinking of putting forwards in their places.

Quite why the press are not going ballistic at the madness of it.

I think Eddie has rubbed off on Steve too much but Steve is too dim to realise Eddie was winding everyone up

.No 8 on the wing indeed.

What a laugh on the press for falling for it .

P
PMcD 11 days ago

I’m so glad they are talking about IF-W, I had a feeling they were going to try and suggest Arundell when I saw the headline. No chance!! 🤣🤣🤣

P
PMcD 11 days ago

Jason Robinson’s ability was two fold, he knew he could pretty much go around anyone in a phone box but how did he stop you guessing which way he would go correctly, so you then saw him run up to you, stop, would send you one was or the other with that little shuffle-stutter and go the opposite way and left you grasping at air.


IF-W is good but he’s not quite that good. Kolbe is the closest thing I have seen to Robinson in running terms but then Robinson also had all that power in addition. Great player and you don’t see many like it over the years.

L
LiamBerlin 11 days ago

Let’s give him some time. Robinson in 2007 and even in 2003 was much more experienced and mature. IF-W has time on his side. Also, I don’t think Kolbe is lacking in power. He might not appear as outstandingly powerful as Jase due to the fact that the general level of conditioning of pro players will be a lot higher than it was 20 years ago. Three great players to watch!

T
Tom 11 days ago

He's very good but he's not Robinson good.

D
Dave Didley 11 days ago

Robinson was genetically blessed. The 2007 RWC, shaking off a hamstring injury in a matter of weeks.


Elite level athlete.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 20 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 34 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 44 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.