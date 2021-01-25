6:34am, 25 January 2021

Edinburgh have re-signed lock Jamie Hodgson for next season. The 22-year-old has made eight appearances this term across the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club means a lot to me and I’m really excited for the future,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve really enjoyed the game time this year and that experience has given me a lot more confidence on the pitch.

“I want to continue having an impact on matches and I’m striving to get better and better and continue developing my game. As a team, we’re constantly getting better.

“It’s a massive privilege to be able to play for the team you’ve grown up supporting, I love representing the city.

“I have lots of fond memories being a supporter and I’m looking forward to making even more now on the field.”

The former Scotland Under-20 international signed his first professional contract with Edinburgh during the 2018-19 season in a partnership agreement with Watsonians.

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “Jamie is a terrific example to younger players coming through the system or performing at FOSROC Super6 level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He works incredibly hard at his game and has shown levels of dedication that young players should aspire to.”