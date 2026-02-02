Defending SVNS Perth champions Australia make changes for home event

Coach Tim Walsh has made three changes to the Australia Women’s Sevens side that made the Cup Final in Singapore last weekend, as the defending HSBC SVNS Perth champions look to go back-to-back at their home event.

Mackenzie Davis, Amahli Hala and Khali Henwood come into the 13-player squad for the event at Perth’s HBF Park on February 7 to 8. With those three included in the side, Ruby Nicholas and Sidney Taylor have made way.

Maya Stewart enjoyed a successful debut on the HBSC SVNS Series at Singapore’s National Stadium, but the try-scoring phenomenon has returned to 15s, with the Wallaroos assembling for a training camp in Canberra this week.

Australia are the reigning champions at SVNS Perth, snapping a long title drought on home soil with a thrilling win over New Zealand in January 2025. Heidi Dennis was named the Player of the Final that evening, with the Aussie now set for her 10th SVNS Series event in gold.

“It was far from our finest 14 minutes in the final in Singapore,” Australia Women’s Sevens coach Walsh said in a statement.

“Every match, win, lose or draw is an opportunity to build experience and learn and that is how we approach every game.

“Using the recent Australian Open tennis as a comparative example, New Zealand have us two sets to one down heading into Perth.

“Kahli Henwood and Mackenzie Davis return to the team having now recovered from injury.

“Amahli Hala also returns as we continue to expose players to the World Series before settling on a final 13 for Hong Kong and Round 1 of the Championships.”



Cooper Waters was another debutant on the world’s premier sevens circuit in Singapore, but the young gun has been replaced in the squad by Hadley Tonga. Tonga debuted for the Australia Sevens side at SVNS Perth last year.

Harry Wilson, Will Cartwright and Ethan McFarland are all set for their first taste of SVNS Series competition on home soil. Three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison will captain the team yet again this week, in what will be his 63rd international sevens event.

“We started well against Argentina but did not play to our standards in the next two games in Singapore but pleasingly produced a better effort on day two in the way the team prepared and played,” Australia Men’s Sevens coach Liam Barry explained.

“The team is hugely proud of ‘Hutch’ [Henry Hutchison] on becoming the most capped Australian Sevens player last weekend.

“It’s an amazing achievement and congratulations to Cooper Watters on his debut game for the Sevens team.

“The team is very excited at the thought of coming home to play in Perth and we look forward to seeing all the people of Western Australia at HBF Park on Saturday.”

ustralia Women’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Perth:

2. Amahli Hala – 4 events

3. Faith Nathan – 35 events

4. Mackenzie Davis – 8 events

5. Teagan Levi – 28 events

6. Madison Ashby (c) – 28 events

8. Kaitlin Shave – 10 events

9. Tia Hinds – 22 events

10. Isabella Nasser (c) – 20 events

12. Maddison Levi – 28 events

13. Heidi Dennis – 9 events

15. Kahli Henwood – 8 events

22. Bienne Terita – 19 events

65. Sariah Paki – 37 events

Australia Men’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Perth:

1. Henry Hutchison (c) – 62 events

2. Ben Dowling – 24 events

3. James McGregor – 5 events

4. Dietrich Roache – 31 events

7. Josh Turner – 40 events

9. Will Cartwright – 3 events

10. Ben Dalton – 12 events

13. Jayden Blake – 9 events

23. Aden Ekanayake – 10 events

24. Ethan McFarland – 3 events

33. Harry Wilson – 3 events

71. Hadley Tonga – 3 events

77. Wallace Charlie – 4 events

*Denotes possible debut

Players unavailable for selection

Charlotte Caslick (calf) – Vancouver 7s

Michael Icely (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s

Demi Kennewell (knee) – Vancouver 7s

Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s

Maurice Longbottom (hamstring) – Vancouver 7s

Henry Paterson (knee) – 2026/2027 season

James Turner (foot) – Vancouver 7s