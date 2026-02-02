Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
09:00
Sevens

Defending SVNS Perth champions Australia make changes for home event

Mackenzie Davis #4 of Australia runs with the ball for a try during the women's cup semifinal match against Canada on day two of the HSBC SVNS Singapore at the National Stadium on April 06, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Coach Tim Walsh has made three changes to the Australia Women’s Sevens side that made the Cup Final in Singapore last weekend, as the defending HSBC SVNS Perth champions look to go back-to-back at their home event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Davis, Amahli Hala and Khali Henwood come into the 13-player squad for the event at Perth’s HBF Park on February 7 to 8. With those three included in the side, Ruby Nicholas and Sidney Taylor have made way.

Maya Stewart enjoyed a successful debut on the HBSC SVNS Series at Singapore’s National Stadium, but the try-scoring phenomenon has returned to 15s, with the Wallaroos assembling for a training camp in Canberra this week.

VIDEO

Australia are the reigning champions at SVNS Perth, snapping a long title drought on home soil with a thrilling win over New Zealand in January 2025. Heidi Dennis was named the Player of the Final that evening, with the Aussie now set for her 10th SVNS Series event in gold.

“It was far from our finest 14 minutes in the final in Singapore,” Australia Women’s Sevens coach Walsh said in a statement.

“Every match, win, lose or draw is an opportunity to build experience and learn and that is how we approach every game.

“Using the recent Australian Open tennis as a comparative example, New Zealand have us two sets to one down heading into Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kahli Henwood and Mackenzie Davis return to the team having now recovered from injury.

“Amahli Hala also returns as we continue to expose players to the World Series before settling on a final 13 for Hong Kong and Round 1 of the Championships.”

Related

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller breaks clear in RugbyPass SVNS MVP race

There is daylight between Jorja Miller and other contenders on the RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

Read Now

Cooper Waters was another debutant on the world’s premier sevens circuit in Singapore, but the young gun has been replaced in the squad by Hadley Tonga. Tonga debuted for the Australia Sevens side at SVNS Perth last year.

Harry Wilson, Will Cartwright and Ethan McFarland are all set for their first taste of SVNS Series competition on home soil. Three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison will captain the team yet again this week, in what will be his 63rd international sevens event.

“We started well against Argentina but did not play to our standards in the next two games in Singapore but pleasingly produced a better effort on day two in the way the team prepared and played,” Australia Men’s Sevens coach Liam Barry explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team is hugely proud of ‘Hutch’ [Henry Hutchison] on becoming the most capped Australian Sevens player last weekend.

“It’s an amazing achievement and congratulations to Cooper Watters on his debut game for the Sevens team.

“The team is very excited at the thought of coming home to play in Perth and we look forward to seeing all the people of Western Australia at HBF Park on Saturday.”

ustralia Women’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Perth:

2. Amahli Hala – 4 events
3. Faith Nathan – 35 events
4. Mackenzie Davis – 8 events
5. Teagan Levi – 28 events
6. Madison Ashby (c) – 28 events
8. Kaitlin Shave – 10 events
9. Tia Hinds – 22 events
10. Isabella Nasser (c) – 20 events
12. Maddison Levi – 28 events
13. Heidi Dennis – 9 events
15. Kahli Henwood – 8 events
22. Bienne Terita – 19 events
65. Sariah Paki – 37 events

Australia Men’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Perth:

1. Henry Hutchison (c) – 62 events
2. Ben Dowling – 24 events
3. James McGregor – 5 events
4. Dietrich Roache – 31 events
7. Josh Turner – 40 events
9. Will Cartwright – 3 events
10. Ben Dalton – 12 events
13. Jayden Blake – 9 events
23. Aden Ekanayake – 10 events
24. Ethan McFarland – 3 events
33. Harry Wilson – 3 events
71. Hadley Tonga – 3 events
77. Wallace Charlie – 4 events

*Denotes possible debut

Players unavailable for selection

  • Charlotte Caslick (calf) – Vancouver 7s
  • Michael Icely (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s
  • Demi Kennewell (knee) – Vancouver 7s
  • Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s
  • Maurice Longbottom (hamstring) – Vancouver 7s
  • Henry Paterson (knee) – 2026/2027 season
  • James Turner (foot) – Vancouver 7s

Recommended

World Rugby Chair shares Zimbabwe fans’ story that captures RWC spirit

INTERVIEW

Asafo Aumua ready for Hurricanes' bounce back after an injury-ravaged 2025 season

All Blacks send jibe Wallabies way after blockbuster clash ducked

RWC 2027 schedule: 5 high-stakes matches on the road to the Round of 16


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kelsey Teneti stars as Black Ferns Sevens make SVNS history in Perth

2

Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

1
3

Canada’s dream start as Carissa Norsten scores try inside 15 seconds

4

Miller influential as Black Ferns Sevens storm home after trailing Japan

5

Asia Hogan-Rochester: 'I do want to challenge myself in ways I’ve never experienced before'

6

Dual Olympic gold medallist lifts lid on NZ’s shift after SVNS Cape Town

7

With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

6
8

Japan and Spain: Where are they three weeks before the World Cup?

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

279
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

9
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gtr33 8 minutes ago
Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

Where can we watch the final

1 Go to comments
N
NW 19 minutes ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

It the same after every Lions tour. Ireland had more players on tour in Australia so they are the ones that suffer the most. The Lions is a concept that is disastrous for National Rugby in the professional era as players get injured, tired and their season prep is completely disrupted.

It is notable that the players who weren’t on tour looked the better players on the team.



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Another click bait type headline.

3 Go to comments
S
Schalk Van Schalkwyk 35 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

It’s because they can’t shout the referee onto their side anymore

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 44 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I was slightly disappointed with England’s play today. They started well, got control of the game and then lost momentum after about 30 mins.

Stats were pretty poor, defence was average and whilst they played well for the first 30 mins, they lost momentum for large parts of that game.



...

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 47 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I don’t think I have ever seen a player with such an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time as Pollock.

His ability to read games and be in the right place at the right time is a unique gift.



...

16 Go to comments
D
DP 48 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

🤣

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 50 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Fiji would easily take Wales by a good 20-30 points. They are a much better team than you sare giving them credit for.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Not really, IRE & SCO will be harder to beat at HOME and ITA is a banana skin waiting to happen, if you send a rotated side there (most will) they have the ability to do what they did yesterday and are getting better each cycle.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I was out with friends last night (one of them is a devoted SCO fan) and I asked them if they thought Townsend should go, which they said no and didn’t understand the media frenzy.

I then said, he’s taken you as far as he can, underwhelms on the big stage and this will be the last chance with the change of player qualification in a while and after digesting it, they also then agreed that Franco Smith might be the right solution.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That would be a pretty cool lifetime memory.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the IRE line up will be very different from what they initially planned. He needs a good performance from that team to get them back on track.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That win will give them a huge boost in confidence but a little bit more composure in their play and they would have made that a much more comfortable finish.

They finally have the fitness for the full 80 mins and as for that scrum, they took Scotland apart.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

He used to be incredibly quick but it was his change of pace and how quickly he could turn, whilst running flat out which kept defenders guessing and he also had a pretty good chip kicking game.

He may be as fast in a straight line but be doesn’t have that jinking run or the same noticable change in direction. There is less deception about his play and whilst he appears more robust (used to go down with injuries all the time at Gloucester), there isn’t the same excitement around his plays.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was always going to be a tough game for Wales but I actually thought they had quite a lot to build on from the 2nd half.

It’s going to take a while to rebuild but I think they have the foundations for a decent front 5, that was the perfect game for Reffell when he returns and they should be competitive, whilst you rebuild the backs.



...

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It’s strange - once you contemplate leaving it acquires a momentum of its own! We’ve heard the Red Bull rumours and now it’s happening by itself!

279 Go to comments
B
BC1812 1 hour ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

There were batsmen/wicketkeepers before Gilchrist but he did change the mould a bit with his attacking intent.

I think the Red Roses are stacked with wing potential but as yet unproven at international level, Millie David is rapid and has surprising strength. We also need some more proven options at scrum half, I think a potential Lions spot will be Mo Hunt’s well deserved swansong. I enjoy watching the PWR to assess the potential candidates in every position.



...

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Funnily enough I spent a few hours at a meeting last week talking to a mate whose peak golfing experience was playing the 17th at Sawgrass, two holes ahead of Rory. He went in the water with his first, but holed in two on the retry!

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Jamie is really a centre who can play full-back. He is good at both, but right now Ire priority is a second palymaker to take some birden off the 10. If Keenan and Hansen were available you wd see an immediate uplift in performance.

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That has suddenly become a much more critical game!

279 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT