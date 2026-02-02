Asafo Aumua ready for Hurricanes' bounce back after an injury-ravaged 2025 season

“Far, that’s the longest one I’ve ever done,” Asafo Aumua quipped after spending 11 minutes with the media at a Hurricanes press event at NZCIS on Wednesday.

After an injury-ravaged 2025 season, the 20-Test All Blacks hooker is raring to go for Super Rugby Pacific 2026.

“I’m feeling real good,” Aumua enthused to RugbyPass.

“Last year was tough. I had a bit of everything—ankle, hamstring, knee, head. Nothing too serious, but I needed to show my body some love.

“I felt a bit down during that time. Sometimes I had to force a smile. I’m lucky to have a strong support system, and I want to give back to them.”

Aumua’s last game for the Hurricanes was his 75th, a 31-27 win over the Reds in Brisbane on May 23, 2025. It was also his 50th win with the team. His last rugby game was on August 31, 2025, when Wellington beat Auckland 36-17 at Jerry Collins Stadium in the NPC. During his break, he spent more time with his wife and two kids and adjusted his training routine.

“I did try golf, it didn’t work – made it worse,” Aumua laughed. “McDonald’s, I had to delete that app; it was still giving me a discount.”

“Back-to-back injuries made it hard to stay focused. Dupes (Du’Plessis Kirifi) and Xavier Numia are two of my best friends. We have a lot of banter and pull ourselves into line when we have to.”

Could elbow surgery help Aumua throw more accurately in the lineout?

“That surgery was long overdue. I had to get out of the gym and stop lifting. More mobility helps move the muscles properly.”

Two years ago, Aumua set a Hurricanes record by bench-pressing 190kg.

The Hurricanes have plenty of muscle to throw at their 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign. In 2024, they topped the robin-robin before stumbling in the semi-finals against the Chiefs in Wellington. Last season, the Hurricanes narrowly succumbed to the Brumbies for the third time in four years in the quarter-finals.

The Hurricanes have retained 33 players from their 2025 squad. All Blacks vice-captain Jordie Barrett is returning after a sensational sabbatical with Leinster last season, where he won 13 of 15 games and scored seven tries. Hurricane No. 290, Josh Moorby, is back after playing for Montpellier in France. He’s scored 21 tries in 38 appearances for the Hurricanes. Jason Holland, who served as head coach from 2020 to 2023, posting a 32-25 record, also returns to the management staff.

“Everyone is keen to compete, fresh, excited and pretty confident,” Aumua said.

Aumua will sat out the Hurricanes’ pre-season fixture with the Blues at Sacred Heart College, but will likely see some action against the Chiefs at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua on February 7.

If Aumua quickly finds form, he might even captain the Hurricanes, something he’s done occasionally in the past.

“That was new for me. I’m a Polynesian boy and a bit quiet, so speaking up was a challenge. When I first joined, I barely said a word. Now I’m more comfortable, more experienced, and I know what I’m talking about. Being captain is about setting standards and holding yourself accountable.”

With Scott Robertson unceremoniously sacked as All Blacks coach due to alleged player discontent, it’s pertinent to ask what qualities Aumua values in a coach.

“I’m not a serious guy until I’m on the field. I think humour matters, and I like a coach who’s team-oriented.”

The Hurricanes will kick off their Super Rugby Pacific season on February 20 at Sky Stadium in Wellington against Moana Pasifika. Last year, each team won one game against the other.