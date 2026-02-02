Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

World Rugby Chair shares Zimbabwe fans’ story that captures RWC spirit

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Harry Wilson, CEO of Destination NSW Karen Jones, John Eales, Brett Robinson and Phil Waugh with the The Webb Ellis Cup during a Rugby World Cup 2027 Media Conference on February 03, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson was stopped by a couple of Zimbabwe supporters before flying to Sydney on Tuesday. “Our family and friends are coming from Harare to be here for the World Cup,” one said, as Zimbabwe prepares to play at the tournament for the first time since 1991.

Western Force centurion Ian Prior came out of rugby retirement to help Zimbabwe end their World Cup qualification drought, as they won the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup with a win over Namibia. The Sables start their World Cup campaign against Wales in Adelaide, before facing England and Tonga.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will bring the sport’s global fanbase together across eight venues in seven cities, with the tournament returning to Australia’s shores after more than 24 years. The Wallabies open their home World Cup against newcomers Hong Kong China in Perth on October 1.

VIDEO

Robinson was joined by Wallabies captain Harry Wilson, two-time World Cup winner John Eales, and Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh at the Rugby World Cup match schedule announcement this week, with a picturesque view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House in view.

52 matches will be played at the World Cup, with seven host cities welcoming the rugby world over six weeks in October and November. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the Final on November 13, as it did when Johnny Wilkinson kicked England to World Cup glory in 2003.

Fans can map out the dates and venues for their team’s World Cup journey, with opening-round matches taking place on October 1 to 4. Presale tickets will be available from 12:00 AEDT on February 18 for registered fans.

“Now we’ve locked in the venues and the teams, we can get ticket sales happening. It really creates so much energy around the world,” Robinson told RugbyPass in Sydney.

“The three things about this World Cup were ultimately about the growth of our sport; bringing 24 teams here from 20 in Paris, a significant step in terms of the reach and the ambition we have as a game globally.

“The second is to put our fans and our players first, so making sure that we’re creating a schedule that’s supportive of both our fans and also our players, and that they’re able to play to their absolute best.

“Finally, the positioning of accessibility, so to enable us to have an affordable World Cup so that families can come along and have a million of our tickets at $100 or less. Adults at $40 and kids at $20, just to enable accessibility because we have games being played between Townsville and Perth.

“We want to take the game to Australia.”

Hong Kong China qualified for their first-ever Men’s Rugby World Cup with a 70-22 win over Korea in July 2025, which saw them crowned the 2025 champions of the Asia Rugby Championship. 20 months out from their first RWC appearance, players and fans have a lot to look forward to.

World Rugby announced on Tuesday morning that the World Cup debutants will take on hosts Australia in the opening match at Perth Stadium. Both the Wallabies and Hong Kong China will play New Zealand’s All Blacks and Chile in a bid to qualify for the Round of 16.

“The rugby community is a very special one,” Robinson said, with the former Wallaby excited about Australia’s opportunity to unite a global rugby fanbase that’s 134 countries wide.

“We just finished the Women’s World Cup in England in September and we had 50 per cent of the attendees of those matches coming to their first women’s game and 30 per cent of those attendees were at their first rugby game,” Robinson explained.

“These events are more than just die-hard rugby people participating; it’s about the community and people connecting into something that’s the third biggest sporting event in the world. It’s iconic. It’s a moment in time.

“It’s a chance for us to showcase the great values of our sport and the community of rugby, so that’s the attraction.

“This is not just about rugby diehards, it’s about those nations that are playing to possibly make a round of 16 for the first time ever; nations that are at their first Rugby World Cup… proudly representing their country and doing their best for their nation.”

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gtr33 9 minutes ago
Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

Where can we watch the final

1 Go to comments
N
NW 20 minutes ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

It the same after every Lions tour. Ireland had more players on tour in Australia so they are the ones that suffer the most. The Lions is a concept that is disastrous for National Rugby in the professional era as players get injured, tired and their season prep is completely disrupted.

It is notable that the players who weren’t on tour looked the better players on the team.



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Another click bait type headline.

3 Go to comments
S
Schalk Van Schalkwyk 36 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

It’s because they can’t shout the referee onto their side anymore

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I was slightly disappointed with England’s play today. They started well, got control of the game and then lost momentum after about 30 mins.

Stats were pretty poor, defence was average and whilst they played well for the first 30 mins, they lost momentum for large parts of that game.



...

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 48 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I don’t think I have ever seen a player with such an innate ability to be in the right place at the right time as Pollock.

His ability to read games and be in the right place at the right time is a unique gift.



...

16 Go to comments
D
DP 49 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

🤣

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 51 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Fiji would easily take Wales by a good 20-30 points. They are a much better team than you sare giving them credit for.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 53 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Not really, IRE & SCO will be harder to beat at HOME and ITA is a banana skin waiting to happen, if you send a rotated side there (most will) they have the ability to do what they did yesterday and are getting better each cycle.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I was out with friends last night (one of them is a devoted SCO fan) and I asked them if they thought Townsend should go, which they said no and didn’t understand the media frenzy.

I then said, he’s taken you as far as he can, underwhelms on the big stage and this will be the last chance with the change of player qualification in a while and after digesting it, they also then agreed that Franco Smith might be the right solution.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That would be a pretty cool lifetime memory.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the IRE line up will be very different from what they initially planned. He needs a good performance from that team to get them back on track.

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That win will give them a huge boost in confidence but a little bit more composure in their play and they would have made that a much more comfortable finish.

They finally have the fitness for the full 80 mins and as for that scrum, they took Scotland apart.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

He used to be incredibly quick but it was his change of pace and how quickly he could turn, whilst running flat out which kept defenders guessing and he also had a pretty good chip kicking game.

He may be as fast in a straight line but be doesn’t have that jinking run or the same noticable change in direction. There is less deception about his play and whilst he appears more robust (used to go down with injuries all the time at Gloucester), there isn’t the same excitement around his plays.



...

279 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was always going to be a tough game for Wales but I actually thought they had quite a lot to build on from the 2nd half.

It’s going to take a while to rebuild but I think they have the foundations for a decent front 5, that was the perfect game for Reffell when he returns and they should be competitive, whilst you rebuild the backs.



...

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It’s strange - once you contemplate leaving it acquires a momentum of its own! We’ve heard the Red Bull rumours and now it’s happening by itself!

279 Go to comments
B
BC1812 1 hour ago
With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

There were batsmen/wicketkeepers before Gilchrist but he did change the mould a bit with his attacking intent.

I think the Red Roses are stacked with wing potential but as yet unproven at international level, Millie David is rapid and has surprising strength. We also need some more proven options at scrum half, I think a potential Lions spot will be Mo Hunt’s well deserved swansong. I enjoy watching the PWR to assess the potential candidates in every position.



...

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Funnily enough I spent a few hours at a meeting last week talking to a mate whose peak golfing experience was playing the 17th at Sawgrass, two holes ahead of Rory. He went in the water with his first, but holed in two on the retry!

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Jamie is really a centre who can play full-back. He is good at both, but right now Ire priority is a second palymaker to take some birden off the 10. If Keenan and Hansen were available you wd see an immediate uplift in performance.

279 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That has suddenly become a much more critical game!

279 Go to comments
Close
