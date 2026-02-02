All Blacks send jibe Wallabies way after blockbuster clash ducked
The 2027 Rugby World Cup draw has been announced in full with the Wallabies first up opponent in the opening clash at Optus Stadium in Perth decided.
While many had anticipated a blockbuster opening day clash with the All Blacks once the two rivals were drawn in the same pool, Hong Kong China have secured the first game of the Rugby World Cup against the host nation.
The All Blacks will still be in Perth that weekend, playing the next day against Chile in their first pool game. The New Zealand-Australia pool game has been scheduled a week later in Sydney at Stadium Australia.
At the 2023 Rugby World Cup the All Blacks played host nation France in the opening game at Stade de France, a historic first-ever pool stage loss at the event for New Zealand.
The All Blacks Instagram account poked fun at the situation, revealing they had a graphic design ready to announce the clash with the Wallabies.They wrote, “we thought we had the script” with a classic meme template.
Fans speculated in the comments that this was very deliberate scheduling, one wrote “they don’t wanna lose their opener in front of their home crowd that’s why”.
In other key opening games, South Africa will start their quest for three consecutive World Cups with a clash against Italy, while England and France play Tonga and USA respectively.
The pick of the opening round games could be Japan against Samoa in Newcastle, two rivals from the Pacific Nations Cup who know each other well.
The All Blacks currently do not have a head coach having parted ways with head coach Scott Robertson last month, so it is uncertain what form they will be in when they reach the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Speaking at the pool draw, Robertson had expressed excitement over meeting Australia in pool play and potentially getting the first game of the tournament.
“The deeper [the draw] it went, you know, the least balls that are in there, you sort of felt that was the inevitable of getting into pool A and playing Australia,” Robertson said.
“We get to play them quite a lot, but it’ll be just pretty special and unique to do it in a Rugby World Cup.”
“Obviously, there’s no guarantee to it, but you know, if it is at Optus and you’re playing in a full house, pretty special. It will be a pretty special moment, and one that is a play you look forward to. So close to home, there will be a lot of Kiwis there.”
While the two teams will not meet in Perth, the Sydney showdown will likely decide the fate of both nations as they are both on the path to a quarter-final against the Springboks.
AB’s shouldn’t send jibes in any direction. Still rudderless, and very few queueing to be coach.
I tend to agree with you. I am uneasy that Razor has been jettisoned with no truly outstanding replacement for him available. Seems to me that whoever gets the job now is the unfortunate recipient of a poisoned chalice and set up for failure. An astute coach would be reluctant to take on the job without any guarantees of some longevity.
First off, it’s a media account, not the team itself. Important distinction. Secondly, every candidate is waiting to apply for the job in 2028. Hardly enticing applying for a seat-warmer position you may only keep for two years.