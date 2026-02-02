'It is the right thing for him and the team this week': Steve Borthwick

Steve Borthwick expects Maro Itoje to be greeted with a “big roar” when the grieving England captain steps off the bench against Wales at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Jamie George will lead the team into the Guinness Six Nations opener after Itoje was given a replacement’s role, the first time he has not been in the starting XV for a Championship game since 2020.

The British and Irish Lions skipper missed the start of England’s training camp in Girona to attend the funeral of his mother Florence in Nigeria following her death in December.

Borthwick insists that giving Itoje a supporting role against Wales is the right call in light of recent events

“We all feel for Maro and his family after the very sad loss of his mum,” Borthwick told BBC Sport.

“Maro and I talk a lot as you would expect. It is the right thing for him and the team this week.

“Maro was out in Nigeria and arrived back in camp a day or two after everybody else. We made the decision for this game that it’s best for him to start on the bench.

“I think he is going to have a massive impact. I also know the crowd when Maro comes to the touchline, I’m sure he will get a big roar.”