7:54am, 01 March 2021

Cardiff Blues have announced that they will be known as Cardiff Rugby from the 2021-22 season.

The Arms Park outfit have been known as the Blues since Welsh rugby’s regionalisation in 2003, but they will now drop the branding and revert to the traditional Cardiff colours of blue and black.

“Cardiff Rugby is a world-renowned brand and we simply have to leverage that to build sustainable success on and off the field,” said chief executive Richard Holland.

“Not only is Cardiff globally recognised in rugby circles, it is also the commercial powerhouse of Wales and one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK and Europe.

“Over a long period, our supporters and sponsors have been very clear that this is what they want and I am pleased that we have been able to respond to them in such a positive way, especially at a time when they have stood beside us.

“We are enormously excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing the blue and blacks run out at the iconic Arms Park, whether in the Regional Age Grade competitions, Indigo Group Premiership, Guinness PRO14 or European competition.”

