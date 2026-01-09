Azzurri announce squad for SVNS 3 campaign

Ahead of the inaugural HSBC SVNS 3 event in Dubai, Italy Men’s Sevens have named their 12-player squad for the competition.

Gli Azzurri have been named in Pool B of the competition, which starts on Friday 17 January in the UAE, and will take on Canada, Madagascar and Belgium in group play.

The side are coached by nine-cap Italy scrum-half Matteo Mazzantini, who made two of those Test appearances at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

In 2025 the Italians finished third overall on the Men’s 7s Rugby Europe Championship Series, behind HSBC SVNS Series core teams France and Spain. This included a second-place finish in Hamburg to complete that continental campaign.

The squad includes former Italy Under-20 internationals Filippo Bozzoni and Dewi Passarella. Both have been a regular feature in the Italy Sevens set-up since 2023.

Graduates of the programme include Italy internationals Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi and Tito Tebaldi.

A top two finish in Dubai next week can see Italy qualify for HSBC SVNS 2. The second tier of the newly-formatted global rugby sevens competition begins in February and concludes at the end of March. It has stops in Kenya, Uruguay and Brazil.

The 12-player squad will meet in Pordenone on Sunday before travelling to Dubai the following day.

Italy HSBC SVNS 3 squad

Francesco Bonavolonta

Filippo Bozzoni

Aramis Corona

Rocco del Bono

Luca Nicolas di Salvatore

Paul Marie Foroncelli

Francesco Krsul

Cristian Lai

Giovanni Marzotto

Giacomo Ndoumbelobe

Marco Scalabrin

Flavio Pio Vaccari