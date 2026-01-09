Strong Las Yaguaretés squad named for SVNS 3 challenge

Ahead of their first tournament of 2026 Argentina’s Las Yaguaretés have named a strong 13-player squad to compete at HSBC SVNS 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under head coach Nahuel Garcia the side have consistently reached new heights.

In 2024 the team were runners-up at the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series and played at the HSBC SVNS play-off promotion and relegation competition in Madrid.

Last year the side finished third on the Challenger Series. Their two runners-up and a fifth-place finish preceded their third consecutive title at the Sudamerica Rugby Sevens Championship that took place in Lima.

VIDEO

Argentina are in Pool B with fellow South American nation Colombia, Poland and Samoa. The top two women’s and men’s teams in Dubai will qualify for HSBC SVNS 2.

HSBC SVNS 2 takes place between February and March, with stops in Kenya, Uruguay and Brazil.

Good performances in HSBC SVNS 2 can yield even more reward.

The top four men’s and women’s teams in the second tier will qualify for the SVNS World Championship, which takes place across three legs in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

Las Yaguaretés are in camp between 8 and 10 of January before travelling to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

Argentina HSBC SVNS 3 squad

Virginia Brigido

Candela Delgado

Malena Diaz

Cristal Escalante

Magali Gervasio

Sofia Gonzalez

Francesca Iacaruso

Milagros Lecuona

Azul Medina

Paula Pedrozo

Antonella Reding

Talia Rodich

Maria Taladrid