Double boost for Scotland as star duo return for Glasgow

Scotland have received a double boost ahead of the forthcoming Six Nations with centre Huw Jones and full-back Kyle Rowe both returning from injury for Glasgow in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup pool clash with Clermont.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones will have his first outing in five months since undergoing Achilles surgery on his return from the British & Irish Lions’ tour of Australia, where he started all three Tests.

The versatile Rowe, meanwhile, has missed Warriors’ last five games after suffering a knee ligament strain against Scarlets in late November.

VIDEO

Fellow Scotland internationals Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Geroge Horne, Zander and Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings and Jack Dempsey also return to the starting side after being rested for last week’s URC win over Zebre.

Glasgow head into the fixture at the Stade Marcel-Michelin top of Pool 1 after following an opening away win at Sale with a stunning comeback victory over Toulouse in the second round of matches.

“We are pleased to welcome both Huw and Kyle back into our starting lineup for this weekend’s match,” Warriors head coach Franco Smith told the club’s official website.

“Both men have worked diligently throughout their recovery alongside our medical and strength and conditioning teams, and have put themselves in the best position possible ahead of their return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clermont will pose a stern test tomorrow afternoon, with a highly physical forward pack and the ability to cause teams problems from anywhere on the field.

“Their record at home is also formidable, and we know that we will need to be at our best to match their level this weekend.”

Glasgow team v Clermont:

1 Patrick Schickerling (17)

2 Gregor Hiddleston (36)

3 Zander Fagerson (166)

4 Alex Craig (9)

5 Scott Cummings (150)

6 Euan Ferrie (45)

7 Matt Fagerson (133)

8 Jack Dempsey (60)

9 George Horne (148)

10 Dan Lancaster (10)

11 Jamie Dobie (97)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (76)

13 Huw Jones (81)

14 Kyle Steyn (C) (100)

15 Kyle Rowe (42)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:

16 Seb Stephen (7)

17 Rory Sutherland (19)

18 Sam Talakai (31)

19 Max Williamson (41)

20 Gregor Brown (44)

21 Ally Miller (41)

22 Stafford McDowall (104)

23 Ben Afshar (29)

*club appearances in brackets