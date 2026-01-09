Poland lock in squad for SVNS 3 in Dubai

Ahead of HSBC SVNS 3 taking place next week Poland Women’s Sevens have selected a 13-player squad.

The side, who finished seventh in the 2025 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, are placed in Pool B.

They will start their tournament with a clash against Colombia before taking on Argentina and Samoa on the first day of competition.

Coached by Chris Davies, who also leads Poland’s men’s sevens side and was previously an assistant with the Fiji rugby sevens team, will fly to Dubai this Sunday.

This will be the first ever edition of HSBC SVNS 3 after the introduction of the newly formatted three-tier edition of top level rugby sevens.

The top two men’s and women’s teams at HSBC SVNS 3 will gain automatic promotion to HSBC SVNS 2, which takes place between February and March in Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo.

Chine, Kenya, Spain and Brazil’s women’s teams have already qualified for HSBC SVNS 2. Kenya, USA, Germany and Uruguay have qualified for the men’s competition.

In November, Alan Gilpin, World Rugby Chief Executive, commented that there has never been more competition in rugby sevens has never been higher: “We’re entering an exciting new era for sevens as we kick off the journey to LA 2028. With all fixtures locked in across all three levels of HSBC SVNS, it’s really all to play for.”

Poland HSBC SVNS 3 squad

Tamara Czumer-Iwin

Julia Druzgala

Klaudia Jacewicz

Anna Klichowska

Oliwia Krysiak

Marta Morus

Natalia Pamieta

Oksana Panasenko

Katarzyna Paszczyk

Martyna Wardaszka

Sylwia Witkowska

Patrycja Zawadzka

Ilona Zaishliuk