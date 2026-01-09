Czechia confirm 12-player squad for SVNS 3

Czechia Women’s Sevens head coach Lionel Perrin has named his 12-player squad that will compete at HSBC SVNS 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side are placed in Pool A, where they will open up their campaign against Thailand before they take on South Africa and Mexico.

“We are in very good shape in terms of performance and skills, we have what it takes to succeed,” Perrin said. “The key will be how much commitment and mental strength we show.”

VIDEO

A top two finish in the competition will secure Czechia qualification for HSBC SVNS 2, which takes place across February and March in Nairobi, Montevideo and Sao Paolo.

The are three-tier HSBC SVNS season provides clarity of pathway and allows the world’s best teams to compete across three levels ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California.

Czechia will depart for Dubai this Sunday and have five days to acclimatise to the conditions in the UAE.

“Our opening match against Thailand will be absolutely crucial,” Perrin said. “If we win, it will be good, if not it will be very difficult to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to team to play well consistently to maintain a long-term high level of performance.”

Czechia 7s HSBC SVNS 3 squad

Anežka Skalová

Kristýna Riegertová

Julie Doležilová

Anežka-Marta Sládková

Justýna Silarszká

Lucie Roczyn (c)

Vera Gärtnerová

Ráchel Hrabánková

Kristýna Plevová

Barbora Milinková

Julie Durychová

Beáta Dittrichová