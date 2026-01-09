'It wasn’t the truth': Alex Mann speaks out over Eben Etzebeth incident

Wales back-row Alex Mann has spoken publicly for the first time about the Autumn Nations Series eye-gouging incident involving Eben Etzebeth, admitting he was frustrated by claims he had started the exchange that led to the Springbok lock’s red card and subsequent suspension.

Speaking to Simon Thomas in Nation Cymru, Mann reflected on the aftermath of the flashpoint late in Wales’ November Test defeat to South Africa in Cardiff, an incident that quickly became one of the most scrutinised disciplinary cases in world rugby.

“It was pretty mad,” Mann said.

“I think I was getting sent clips of it every 30 seconds, to be honest with you”

Etzebeth was sent off in the closing stages of the match for making intentional contact with Mann’s eye and was later handed a 12-week ban, reduced from an 18-week mid-range entry point following mitigation. The disciplinary panel concluded that the South African had deliberately targeted Mann’s face and eye, rejecting suggestions the act was accidental or part of a mutual exchange.

Mann had found himself subjected to sustained online criticism, much of it alleging he had instigated the incident, a narrative that gained traction among some Springbok supporters in the days following the match.

“Obviously, it was frustrating because it wasn’t the truth,” Mann said.

“I knew the truth and it was clear to see. There’s not much more I can say on that.

“Look, it’s in the past for me now. It was a bit of handbags and everyone could see what happened.”

The Cardiff flanker said he made a conscious decision not to dwell on the controversy as footage of the incident circulated widely across social media platforms and rugby broadcasts.

“I didn’t really think about it. It is what it is. I didn’t really think twice, I just got on with my stuff and focused on what I have been doing.”

At the time, the Quilter Nations Series organisers confirmed Etzebeth’s sanction following an independent disciplinary hearing, stating that the committee had determined contact with the eye was intentional. The panel noted that Etzebeth’s thumb remained in Mann’s eye for approximately one second and that he continued the action despite attempts from other Welsh players to intervene.

Mann himself was not cited, despite online efforts to portray the exchange as mutual, with the disciplinary process ultimately clearing the Wales flanker of any wrongdoing.

Etzebeth denied intentionally gouging Mann during his testimony, claiming the contact was accidental during a chaotic confrontation on the ground. That account was rejected by the panel, which said it was satisfied the South African “knew what he was doing”.

For Mann, now moving on from the episode, the focus has shifted firmly back to rugby and facing Racing 92 in the Challenge Cup, rather than recriminations.

“I am just looking forward to this weekend.”