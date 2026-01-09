Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 61
FT
26 - 19
FT
27 - 25
FT
28 - 31
FT
42 - 33
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 33
FT
74 - 21
FT
26 - 10
FT
25 - 24
FT
38 - 47
FT
57 - 14
FT
27 - 25
FT
61 - 10
FT
33 - 31
FT
23 - 19
FT
50 - 28
FT
20 - 14
FT
Cancelled
 
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sevens

Hong Kong China out for 'redemption' in Dubai after underwhelming 2025

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 10: Max Denmark of Hong Kong during Men's Bowl Quarter Finals match between Zimbabwe and Hong Kong on day 2 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Hong Kong China head coach Jevon Groves has stated that his team are out for “redemption” in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season his men’s sevens side finished 11th on the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series. The season prior they had finished fifth and in 2023 placed third overall.

Such a dramatic comedown means the side are hoping to attack 2026 with a newfound desire. Their preparation for this has been positive, and saw the team win both the National Games and Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

VIDEO

Next week the side will begin their 2026 campaign in HSBC SVNS 3. Any team that places in the top two of that competition will qualify for HSBC SVNS 2, which will take place in Kenya a month later in February.

“It’s a pretty tough route to get to that end goal, but for us there is a tiny element of wanting a bit of redemption from last year,” Groves told hkrugby.com.

“We were disappointed in our results and performances, so that’s the main focus coming in. We’ve spoken as a group about improving on our performance from last year and I think that’s going to be a little bit of added motivation.

“It was probably an outlier how we played last year, because for the most part, when we’ve entered these competitions, we’ve been competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Previously we reached the final and were probably only a point or two away from qualifying, so, that’s in the back of our minds. This is a spot where we want to be competitive and challenging teams in this tier.

“If we get a result, it’s also a chance to unlock three more quality tournaments, which is something we’re striving for in terms of our development, and preparation for the Asian Games at the end of the year. So, this is an important tournament.”

Related

Samoa squads named for SVNS 3 showdown in Dubai

Samoa have named their men's and women's squads for next week's HSBC SVNS 3 in Dubai.

Read Now

Hong Kong China have been named in Pool A alongside Samoa, Tonga and Colombia. Jevons knows some of what the Pacific Islanders will bring to the party as regular opponents over the years, but believes that the South Americans offer a potential banana skin.

“We’ve probably been guilty in the past of thinking too far ahead, so our focus is to try and generate some momentum by getting a performance in that first game against Tonga,” Groves said. “We’ve played them a lot over the last few years. We know their style of play and what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are very similar to Samoa actually, so we are under no illusions that it’s going to be tough and it’s going to be physical. They’re going to get after us around the contact and the collision.

“We’re also trying to prep for Colombia, who are maybe a little bit more of an unknown but had a great result in their qualifier against Chile. To beat them in the final (pool match) is no mean feat, because they’ve been a consistent team in that Challenger for a number of years, so, it’ll be a tough group.

“We spoke with the squad about how we felt we have grown in the last 12 months as a group, and lots of it was related to the level of work capacity we’ve put into our training, the level of cohesion amongst the players on and off the field is better, and I think that, coupled with executing the game plan that we want to play, will hopefully lead to a good performance and a result against Tonga.”

Hong Kong China squad for HSBC SVNS 3

James Christie (cc), Seb Brien (cc), Callum McCullough, Alessandro Nardoni, Liam Herbert, Jack Combes, Julien Bourron, Bryn Phillips, Harry Sayers, Matt Rickard, Fong Kit-fung, Max Denmark

Recommended

Samoa squads named for SVNS 3 showdown in Dubai

Fraser McReight named Queensland Reds captain for 2026

'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

Bristol Bears add 'driven' Daniels to squad

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath close in on Dan du Preez signing; second prop heads for exit door

2
2

'Hardest decision of my life': Sale Sharks confirm Raffi Quirke exit

3
3

Springbok World Cup winner Jean Kleyn agrees huge PREM move

4

'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

112
5

Junior Kpoku reportedly makes immediate Top 14 switch amid PREM interest

6

Exeter to bring back old boy Abuladze in triple transfer swoop

7

Newcastle Red Bulls fend of 'plenty of suitors' with new deal

1
8

Stuart Hogg plays Challenge Cup villain in win over Connacht

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TokoRFC 33 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 42 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 53 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 57 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

109 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

109 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The long term view on Sela is they believe he could be “special” and the best tight head of the lot, alongside Tuipulotu at hooker so they have a lot of excitement about both of them at the moment.

They played Archie & Dan Frost in the Northampton game, so they do appear to be playing them in combinations at the moment.



...

109 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

“He was at it to Leinster supporters also in the SF.” ???

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Lewis Boyce was let go after JvG’s first season and swapped out for Van Wyk (who was a better scrummager) and I think he went to Ealing after that.

Arthur Cordwell was a bit of a loss. He was seen as a rising star and I very much doubt they wanted to lose him but he retired from rugby last season to focus on a business idea, so stopped playing at the best part of 24 years of age.



...

109 Go to comments
S
SNIPER 2 hours ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I’ve watched several Ireland games and from the overhead view, is is obvious that Porter continually does not push straight. He continually turns his hips out and bores in on the hooker.

109 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 3 hours ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I watch a lot of rugby, and I am just highlighting that all 4 of them are banana skins. Current form in the URC, & the EPCR - the competition none of them care about, should not be used to measure any of them. It’s in the derby matches and the latter half of the season where they haul out their A teams and A game. Unfortunately, the constant rotation of 50+ players in a season, to develop players & build up their squad depth, comes with a heavy price tag of losing a lot of games.

I should also caution that SR is not the competition it once was and the regress in standard that has followed through to the AB's has become very evident recently.



...

91 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT