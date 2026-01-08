Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 61
FT
26 - 19
FT
27 - 25
FT
28 - 31
FT
42 - 33
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 33
FT
74 - 21
FT
26 - 10
FT
25 - 24
FT
38 - 47
FT
57 - 14
FT
27 - 25
FT
61 - 10
FT
33 - 31
FT
23 - 19
FT
50 - 28
FT
20 - 14
FT
Cancelled
 
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Fraser McReight named Queensland Reds captain for 2026

Fraser McReight of the Wallabies (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Fraser McReight has succeeded Tate McDermott and Liam Wright as captain of the Queensland Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies flanker has captained the Queensland side on two occasions in 2022 and became the 91st Wallabies captain when he led the side against the Springboks in Cape Town last year. McReight also captained the 2019 Australia U20 team.

The 26-year-old boasts 39 Test caps and has played seven seasons for the Brisbane-based Super Rugby Pacific club.

VIDEO

“This role is a huge honour and even more so because I follow some great mates and leaders into the role having watched Tate (McDermott) and Liam (Wright) do a terrific job,” McReight said.

“They showed me the path over the past four seasons and hopefully I’ll now land on my path as a captain with all I’ve learnt about myself as a person and as a player.”

The two-time Australian Super Rugby Player of the Year said his club were striving for title contention after four consecutive quarter-final exits since their Super Rugby AU title in 2021. Helping them do that is a strong leadership group that includes the aforementioned McDermott, Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson and veterans Jock Campbell and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

“As the Reds, we are a team that wants more success. Great teams have many leaders and I feel that is a strength we can call on,” McReight said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Harry leads through his actions. As Wallabies captain, he speaks at the right times and asks questions.

“Likewise, for me, it’s important to know when to ask for help from our other leaders in the playing group, Les (Kiss) and our specialist coaches.

“Tate is a leader with that fierce, competitive, rip-in attitude of his that he always brings. He is also a halfback and game-driver who naturally demands a lot.”

Related

'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

Former Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee has opened up on the challenges facing the Wellington club and the realities of player contracting, offering insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of Super Rugby Pacific in New Zealand.

Read Now

McReight committed his long-term future to the club last year with a new three-year deal, and will add to his 80 Reds caps under Les Kiss before the head coach takes the reins of the Wallabies midway through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming up through the Reds and Wallabies, I was always one of the youngest,” McReight reflected.
“You have to earn respect with how you perform on the field, your day-to-day. I now feel that self-belief and confidence in how I’m leading is right.

“I can’t wait to rip into pre-season. We’ve made a few tweaks; there are a lot of younger boys coming through at the Reds, and the coaches have us in a good place.”

Kiss was full of praise for his new skipper and also took time to highlight the others in the leadership group.

“His pedigree is world-class as a player, he’s shown his leadership skills, and it’s the right time for him to captain,” Kiss said.

“Tate’s experience and influence as a leader will continue strongly into season 2026, as will the qualities of Harry Wilson, Jock Campbell, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and others to draw the best out of our group with strong leadership.

“Fraser epitomises what it is to be a Red. We are excited to head into the new season.”

Recommended

Champion de Crespigny striving for more after breakout Wallabies season

Wallabies duo share same reaction to upcoming coaching change

Tate McDermott shares honest injury update from Wallabies camp

Brad Weber misses face-off with All Black legend in tough club debut

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath close in on Dan du Preez signing; second prop heads for exit door

2
2

'Hardest decision of my life': Sale Sharks confirm Raffi Quirke exit

3
3

Springbok World Cup winner Jean Kleyn agrees huge PREM move

4

'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

112
5

Junior Kpoku reportedly makes immediate Top 14 switch amid PREM interest

6

Exeter to bring back old boy Abuladze in triple transfer swoop

7

Newcastle Red Bulls fend of 'plenty of suitors' with new deal

1
8

Stuart Hogg plays Challenge Cup villain in win over Connacht

1

Comments

2 Comments
S
SB 4 days ago

I’m not convinced Harry Wilson should be the Wallabies captain ahead of this man. Mainly because I don’t think he should 100% be starting.

D
DR 4 days ago

100% agree, hooper@6

Mcreight@7 and

Bobby V@8

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TokoRFC 32 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 42 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 57 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

109 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

109 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The long term view on Sela is they believe he could be “special” and the best tight head of the lot, alongside Tuipulotu at hooker so they have a lot of excitement about both of them at the moment.

They played Archie & Dan Frost in the Northampton game, so they do appear to be playing them in combinations at the moment.



...

109 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

“He was at it to Leinster supporters also in the SF.” ???

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Lewis Boyce was let go after JvG’s first season and swapped out for Van Wyk (who was a better scrummager) and I think he went to Ealing after that.

Arthur Cordwell was a bit of a loss. He was seen as a rising star and I very much doubt they wanted to lose him but he retired from rugby last season to focus on a business idea, so stopped playing at the best part of 24 years of age.



...

109 Go to comments
S
SNIPER 2 hours ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I’ve watched several Ireland games and from the overhead view, is is obvious that Porter continually does not push straight. He continually turns his hips out and bores in on the hooker.

109 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 3 hours ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I watch a lot of rugby, and I am just highlighting that all 4 of them are banana skins. Current form in the URC, & the EPCR - the competition none of them care about, should not be used to measure any of them. It’s in the derby matches and the latter half of the season where they haul out their A teams and A game. Unfortunately, the constant rotation of 50+ players in a season, to develop players & build up their squad depth, comes with a heavy price tag of losing a lot of games.

I should also caution that SR is not the competition it once was and the regress in standard that has followed through to the AB's has become very evident recently.



...

91 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT