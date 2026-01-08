Fraser McReight named Queensland Reds captain for 2026

Fraser McReight has succeeded Tate McDermott and Liam Wright as captain of the Queensland Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies flanker has captained the Queensland side on two occasions in 2022 and became the 91st Wallabies captain when he led the side against the Springboks in Cape Town last year. McReight also captained the 2019 Australia U20 team.

The 26-year-old boasts 39 Test caps and has played seven seasons for the Brisbane-based Super Rugby Pacific club.

VIDEO

“This role is a huge honour and even more so because I follow some great mates and leaders into the role having watched Tate (McDermott) and Liam (Wright) do a terrific job,” McReight said.

“They showed me the path over the past four seasons and hopefully I’ll now land on my path as a captain with all I’ve learnt about myself as a person and as a player.”

The two-time Australian Super Rugby Player of the Year said his club were striving for title contention after four consecutive quarter-final exits since their Super Rugby AU title in 2021. Helping them do that is a strong leadership group that includes the aforementioned McDermott, Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson and veterans Jock Campbell and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

“As the Reds, we are a team that wants more success. Great teams have many leaders and I feel that is a strength we can call on,” McReight said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Harry leads through his actions. As Wallabies captain, he speaks at the right times and asks questions.

“Likewise, for me, it’s important to know when to ask for help from our other leaders in the playing group, Les (Kiss) and our specialist coaches.

“Tate is a leader with that fierce, competitive, rip-in attitude of his that he always brings. He is also a halfback and game-driver who naturally demands a lot.”

McReight committed his long-term future to the club last year with a new three-year deal, and will add to his 80 Reds caps under Les Kiss before the head coach takes the reins of the Wallabies midway through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming up through the Reds and Wallabies, I was always one of the youngest,” McReight reflected.

“You have to earn respect with how you perform on the field, your day-to-day. I now feel that self-belief and confidence in how I’m leading is right.

“I can’t wait to rip into pre-season. We’ve made a few tweaks; there are a lot of younger boys coming through at the Reds, and the coaches have us in a good place.”

Kiss was full of praise for his new skipper and also took time to highlight the others in the leadership group.

“His pedigree is world-class as a player, he’s shown his leadership skills, and it’s the right time for him to captain,” Kiss said.

“Tate’s experience and influence as a leader will continue strongly into season 2026, as will the qualities of Harry Wilson, Jock Campbell, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and others to draw the best out of our group with strong leadership.

“Fraser epitomises what it is to be a Red. We are excited to head into the new season.”