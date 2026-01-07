Champion de Crespigny striving for more after breakout Wallabies season

Nick Champion de Crespigny is striving for more in 2026 after a breakout season in Wallaby gold, having debuted against the British & Irish Lions before captaining the national team against Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms in Tokyo.

Champion de Crespigny spent some time overseas in France before returning home to Australia ahead of last season’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign, making a noticeable impact as a rookie with the Western Force.

An injury to Rob Valetini opened the door for Champion de Crespigny to debut in Wallaby gold against the touring Lions in Brisbane, standing tall as an enforcer on the defensive side of the ball. Valetini started the next Test at blindside before Tom Hooper got a run in the series finale.

The 29-year-old returned to the Test arena for a Rugby Championship match against two-time defending Rugby World Cup winners South Africa in Cape Town, before captaining the side for the first time in just his third international appearance.

Champion de Crespigny led the Wallabies into battle against the Brave Blossoms in Japan, scoring a try in an 80-minute shift. After making four Test appearances in 2025, Champion de Crespigny is back in camp, with the squad assembling for a few days in Sydney this week.

“I don’t think it changes at all. I pride myself on being prepared and being the best teammate possible,” Champion de Crespigny told reporters in Sydney.

“When it comes to these camps you just want to rip in and put your best foot forward and try to add to the group as much as you can do.

“Super happy with last season but always striving to be bigger and better.”

Harry Wilson has emerged as Australia’s first-choice skipper under coach Joe Schmidt, but injuries and selection have opened the door for Champion de Crespigny and Fraser McReight to captain the side for the first time.

McReight was handed the captaincy before the Wallabies faced the Springboks in Cape Town, with Wilson sidelined with an injury. Wilson resumed the captaincy against Los Pumas and the All Blacks before Champion de Crespigny briefly took over.



Tate McDermott and Allan Alaalatoa are among the other current Wallabies who have captained the team before, both taking the reins under Eddie Jones. There’s a lot said about captaincy among fans and media, but that experience hasn’t changed Champion de Crespigny.

“I don’t know if captaincy makes you a better player,” Champion de Crespigny said.

“It definitely has its burden, you take a lot of pride in representing the group and I hope to be able to emulate that when I played as captain.

“I don’t try to change who I am around the group, regardless if you’ve got the ‘C’ next to your name or not, you try to lead with your actions and be who you are.”