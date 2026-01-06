Northern Edition
International

Wallabies turn the page: ‘You can’t just play for 40 minutes'

The Wallabies look dejected after losing The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have “closed the chapter” on an eventful 2025 season that delivered some famous results against the British & Irish Lions and Springboks, but also saw unwanted records fall in The Rugby Championship and during a winless Spring Tour.

Tate McDermott was a shining light for the Wallabies during all three highly-anticipated Lions Series matches, with the scrum-half scoring a try in Brisbane and another in Sydney. McDermott also played most of the second Test on the wing after an injury to Harry Potter.

The Wallabies fell agonisingly short of victory at the MCG, with Hugo Keenan securing a series win for the visitors with a last-minute try. Australia bounced back seven days later at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, with the underdogs triumphing 22-12 in rainy conditions.

VIDEO

They backed that result up with a historic comeback win over the Springboks, coming back from 22 points down to win 38-22 in Johannesburg. The Wallabies were beaten by the two-time reigning World Cup winners a week later in Cape Town, as a losing streak began for the men in gold.

Australia finished the season with a 33 per cent winning record, becoming the first Wallabies team in 126 years to lose 10 Tests in a calendar year. They suffered a record-setting 11th consecutive defeat to the All Blacks, and failed to win a Test during a four-match European tour for the first time since 1958.

“It’s a bit of a thing we started to do last year and we’ve done it in years past, but we kind of closed the chapter and then we look forward,” McDermott told reporters, with 40 players assembling for a Wallabies camp in Sydney this week.

“Spent a little bit of time yesterday debriefing the season that was, the positives we took from that and the areas of growth we really need to work on, which we discovered towards the backend of the year.

“A little bit of testing sprinkled in that here and there, so the boys just finished their Bronco, and they’re all looking pretty good. A lot of people are really excited for what lies ahead for this group.”

The Wallabies started last season with a thrilling 21-18 victory over Fiji in Newcastle, with captain Harry Wilson scoring the match-winning try in the dying stages. Their next fixture was the start of the Lions Series, losing 27-19 in Brisbane.

After beating the Lions in the series finale and following that with a memorable comeback against the Boks, the Wallabies lost eight of their next 10. Their two wins came against Los Pumas in Townsville and against the Brave Blossoms at Japan National Stadium.

“To be competitive on the international stage, you can’t just play for 40 minutes,” McDermott said.

“We just didn’t put enough time together to win those little battles across the trip and then across the whole year, we got lucky a couple of times last year where we left our run pretty late.

“We’ve spoken a little bit about the high ball area, just being consistent in our set-piece and just little stuff like that. More consistent in our defence approach as well. There’s a number of areas we need to fix but there’s also a number of areas that we’re really good at.

“We just weren’t good at that for long enough throughout the whole year.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SG 8 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It’s just banter between two young players. This article feels weird, and it seems that one of its purposes is to make us believe that Pollock is a young and innocent guy, while LBB is an old, wise man who shouldn’t do that kind of thing.

It’s no big news that Pollock loves to tease, brag, and provoke. He does it every game and only goes quiet when his team is being destroyed (which doesn’t happen often, but did happen in Bordeaux). It’s simply his way of having fun.



...

16 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 12 minutes ago
Bombshell report links Ardie Savea to Leinster

It’s the Herald. You’d get more use using the paper to wipe your ass with. Unless another outlet corroborates this, its meaningless.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I think they will give him the chance to either prove his value or blow it with the outbursts. The big question is Where?

112 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And another guy who can play both sides, albeit to a less exalted level than Porter or Du Toit!

112 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And how do you distinguish the times when AP does from those when the THP angles in first?

112 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 40 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 49 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

112 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

112 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
