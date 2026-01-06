South African lock re-signs as quest for MLR glory with Seattle continues

Rhyno Herbst is set for a sixth season with the Seattle Seawolves, with the South African lock bringing Super Rugby and Currie Cup experience to the franchise’s roster for the 2026 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbst joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2021 MLR season, going on to make more than 70 appearances for the franchise over five years. The second-rower played in two Championship Finals as well, with the Seawolves falling in the big dance on both occasions.

Seattle won the first two championships in MLR history, beating the Glendale Raptors in 2018 and defeating the San Diego Legion the next season. With Herbst’s Seawolves losing the 2022 and 2024 deciders, the team’s quest for a drought-breaking title continues.

VIDEO

Herbst was an important member of Seattle’s tight five last season, starting in all 15 appearances and playing the full 80 minutes in more than 75 per cent of those matches. The 29-year-old touched down for one try that season, in a 28-24 win away to the Utah Warriors on May 13.

In 2024, Herbst received All-MLR First XV honours after an especially impressive campaign in Seawolves colours. Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke highly of the returning second rower, who has become an important member of the club both on and off the field.

“We’re delighted to have Rhyno back with the Seawolves for 2026,” Clarke said in a statement.

“He’s passionate about the club and has been an important member of our forward unit for a number of seasons. Having him re-commit to the club with his wife Bodin, and daughter Aurora is a big positive for us as we build toward the new season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before making the move to the Emerald City, Herbst played both Currie Cup and Super Rugby for the Johannesburg-based Lions. Herbst debuted at Super Rugby level on Mau 27, 2018, in a hard-fought 26-23 win over South African rivals the Stormers.

Herbst would go on to start in seven of nine appearances for the Lions in the 2019 season before inking a deal with Seattle. The Seawolves enforcer made an immediate impact in MLR, scoring a try on debut away to the Houston SaberCats on March 21, 2021.



This re-signing announcement is significant for the Seawolves, who have been busy in the off-season by signing new talent or ensuring important players return in 2026. South African scrum-half Andre Warner is another key inclusion in the team’s 2026 roster.

Warner has played in South Africa, France and in North America’s MLR, recently spending time with the SaberCats. With an impressive passing game and high-level rugby IQ, Warner’s signing is big news for the Seawolves, who also have JP Smith as an option to wear the No. 9 jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andre has an excellent understanding of the game. His speed of service, decision-making, and competitiveness are top level,” Clarke explained. “He’s a player I rate highly and we’re delighted to bring him to the Seawolves.”

Warner added: “Grateful for the opportunity to join the Seawolves. I’m excited to learn, grow, and contribute to this special club.”