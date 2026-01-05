Chicago Hounds extend 2024 draft pick Jake Kinneeveauk

The Chicago Hounds and 2024 second-round draft pick Jake Kinneeveauk have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension to keep the loose forward in Illinois.

Kinneeveauk made his MLR debut in the Hounds’ week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seawolves last season, and while he hasn’t found his way into the matchday 23 on a consistent basis thus far in his young career, the University of Utah product did impress in the 2025 autumn Performance Squad season, earning him a contract extension.

During his collegiate career, the Alaska native earned All-Conference honours in each of his final two seasons, and more recently helped the Chicago Lions win the Midwest Premiership title.

The No.22 overall pick from 2024 joins 25-year-old utility back Reece Botha, 25-year-old hooker Jackson Zabierek, 26-year-old flanker Emmanuel Albert, and 23-year-old rising second-row talent, Brandon Harvey, as recent signings for the Hounds.

The Chicago outfit is looking to go one better in 2026 after finishing second in the Eastern Conference a season ago and falling short to the eventual champion Free Jacks in the semi-finals.

The Hounds will kick off their 2026 season away at Anthem Rugby Carolina on April 4, with their first home game coming on April 12 against California Legion.

