All Blacks XV star AJ Lam's Clermont move confirmed by Blues
Versatile All Blacks XV back AJ Lam has signed with ASM Clermont Auvergne on a three-year contract beginning next season.
The 58-cap Blues star will complete the coming 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with the club he won the 2024 title with before heading to France to join fellow 2024 Super Rugby champion Harry Plummer at his new home. Fellow capped All Blacks Pita Gus Sowakula and George Moala also currently call Clermont home.
Lam, who began his career as an outside back before an impressive shift to the midfield in 2024, came through the ranks as an Auckland product and says he remains dedicated to the coming Blues season with his teammates.
“This club has shaped me. The Blues have been my home, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. I’m grateful for the support from the coaches, staff, my teammates and our fans,” he said.
“While I’m excited for the opportunity in France, my goal right now is to give everything to the Blues in 2026 and finish my time here in the best possible way.”
Lam was a consistent selection in recent All Blacks XV squads, even earning time in the All Blacks as injury cover in 2024. However, in 2025, a shock omission from the national development team lent credibility to rumours of a departure from New Zealand that would result in his All Blacks eligibility being surrendered.
The 27-year-old’s exit will coincide with Rieko Ioane’s return from a one-season sabbatical with Leinster, while young up-and-comers Xavi Taele and James Cameron will look to step forward and compete for more minutes, also.
Blues GM Rugby Murray Williams said Lam’s talent was a massive get for Clermont, and while it’s a significant loss for the Blues, they’ll look to make the most of his final season in Auckland.
“AJ is a Blues man through and through. He’s grown with this club from the moment he arrived.
“Clermont are getting a special player, but we’re grateful that we have another full season with him. AJ is locked in for 2026, and we know he’ll give everything for the jersey.”
The best place in the World to watch rugby. I will be there on Saturday for the Clermont v Glasgow game. Put it at the top of your bucket list. The best fans in the world.
This is a wild idea I know, but why don’t we actually pay our players?
With what? NZR is loss making already.
Paving the way for Taele to get more game time in 2027.
Xavier Taele is very undersized for a professional midfielder, even at NPC level.
Drip drip drip…The sapping of AB power.
Get real.
AJ Lam was a very limited player. Good not great ball carrier with limited passing and distribution skills and no kicking game at all.
Good, not outstanding, Super Rugby player since he made his debut with Blues in 2021.