Question marks linger over four Leinster stars ahead of La Rochelle

Leinster have received a timely boost ahead of this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup clash with European rival La Rochelle, but uncertainty remains over the availability of several key figures as preparations gear up this week.

Robbie Henshaw is available for selection after recovering from the finger injury he sustained against Munster, a welcome development for Leo Cullen’s side given the physical challenge that awaits from Ronan O’Gara’s in-form outfit.

Henshaw’s return bolsters Leinster’s options in a backline that will no doubt be tested by La Rochelle. Les Maritimes delivered a dominant 66-0 dismantling of Toulon in the Top 14 on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Leinster, four other senior players remain subject to further assessment, with final decisions not expected until later in the week.

Tighthead prop Rabah Slimani, fly half Harry Byrne, centre Garry Ringrose and lock RG Snyman have all returned to training but are not yet cleared to be named.

Slimani’s possible omission is manageable given Tadhg Furlong and Thomas Clarkson are likely to be given the nod at tighthead.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 25 17 First try wins 80% Home team wins 40%

Byrne, meanwhile, continues to be monitored as Leinster weigh up their options at stand-off, while British and Irish Lions centre Ringrose’s potential involvement would add significantly to Cullen’s midfield options, which include the returning Henshaw, Ciaran Frawley, Charlie Tector, Hugh Cooney and All Blacks superstar Rieko Ioane.

Potentially the most hand-wringing, however, will centre on the availability of Springbok lock RG Snyman.

The South African second row will train this week but Leinster have been cautious in managing his workload since his injury against Harlequins in December. His 6’9, 130kg frame would certainly offer obvious ballast against a La Rochelle pack – headlined by the enormous Will Skleton – which rolled through Toulon with little fuss over the weekend.

Leinster also confirmed there are no further updates at this stage on Hugo Keenan, Ryan Baird, Jamie Osborne, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien.

The home side arrives into the fixture on the back of an impressive 52-17 URC thrashing of Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht on Saturday.

The two sides have met five times in the Champions Cup since 2020.

The French have won three of those, including both the 2022 and 2023 finals. Leinster’s last victory was in the 2021 quarter-final. O’Gara’s side have outscored Leinster by 118-110 across those five matches, just eight points separating them over five games.