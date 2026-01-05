Ambitious PREM club open talks with Fijian star Ponipate Loganimasi

Sale Sharks have spoken to Fijian sevens superstar Ponipate Loganimasi about making a sensational move to the North-West to join the hugely ambitious Gallagher PREM outfit next season.

Loganimasi, 27, who stands at 6 ft 5 in and weighs 91 kg, won silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in France, has been confirmed in the Fijian Drua squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The winger, who scored six tries in 12 games for Fijian Drua last season, was tagged as one of the players to watch and lived up to the hype.

He then started the Pacific Nations Cup semi-final win over Canada and their 33-27 final success against Japan at America First Field in Utah at full-back.

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne had admitted that he was keen to see how Loganimasi shaped up at full-back on the big stage after moving him from his recognised home on the left wing.

“Ponipate stepped up really well this week, and he’s trained really well there, I’m looking forward to seeing him at fullback,” said Byrne.

He made an impressive international debut in September 2024, scoring two tries in the Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan, and has since scored nine tries in 19 games for both club and country.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson hasn’t been shy about his recruitment ambitions for the club next season and has already announced that former England centre Joe Marchant is joining from Stade Français and Welsh loosehead Nicky Smith is joining from Leicester Tigers.

He has intensified recruitment efforts over the past few weeks following unsuccessful bids to sign George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Chandler Cunningham-South and Emeka Ilione.

Sanderson, who is looking to build a squad that will regularly challenge for trophies, has also been in discussions with the Saracens duo Alex Lozovski and Elliot Daly about making a move to Manchester.