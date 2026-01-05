Fijian Drua name 208cm giant in 12-strong 2026 development squad

The Fijian Drua have rewarded 12 aspiring talents for their respective form with training squad selections for the upcoming 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four of the group are returning players who have trained with the Drua previously, while eight newcomers bring serious bulk to the emerging cohort.

Jeneriro Wakeham leads the pack in sheer size, offering a 2.08m frame with north of 140kg to throw around. The second-row forward, 22, was recruited by Top 14 giants Stade Français as a teenager, developing in the Parisian club’s system before playing stints with Pro D2 side Stade Niçois and RFU Championship club Ealing Trailfinders. In 2025, Wakeham was involved in the NFL’s International Player Pathway.

VIDEO

Related Fiji developing mammoth forward bigger than Will Skelton says Nemani Nadolo Former star Nemani Nadolo is warning the rugby world the Flying Fijians are developing a giant forward who eclipses Wallaby behemoth Will Skelton and predicts the Pacific Islands nation will reach the 2027 Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Australia. Read Now

Smatterings of NPC experience feature in the group, with Moses Armstrong Ravula and Pita Manamanaivalu representing Manawatu, while Harold Rounds has represented Bay of Plenty. Moses Armstrong Ravula is the younger brother of 21-year-old Flying Fijian and Fijian Drua playmaker Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, and also captained the Fiji U20 squad last year. JD Sivivatu Kanth has a background in Australian Rules football and previously had a contract with Andorra Rugby.

Fijian Drua Development Coach Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani expressed tremendous excitement for the dozen promising players, who will train with the senior group throughout the season, including preseason.

“I’m really excited about the Development squad we’ve finalised,” the former Flying Fijian said. “Many of these players have been standout performers for their clubs, and several have represented Fiji Under-20. They’ve earned their place here, and combined with those who’ve been with us over the past few years, we have a really exciting group. I’m looking forward to working with them throughout the season.”

2026 Fijian Drua training squad

Bogi Kikau*

Breyton Legge

Harold Rounds*

JD Sivivatu Kanth*

Jeneriro Wakeham*

Joshua Uluibau*

Joweli Walevu

Kalioni Ratunabuabua

Maleli Nauvasi

Moses Armstrong Ravula*

Pita Manamanaivalu*

Sairusi Ravudi*

ADVERTISEMENT