Women's Internationals

Top USA U20 talent gathers for talent ID camp

(Photo Credit: Tim Anger)

The top 40 USA Women’s Under-20s players have gathered in North Carolina for a five-day talent identification camp.

To kick-off 2026 USA Rugby are hoping to double down on the development of the next generation of USA Women’s Eagles talent as the new Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle starts.

At this camp players will be able to begin identifying players that will go to South Africa on an age grade tour in the summer. All U20 women in this camp are eligible for the summer tour to Stellenbosch, where they will play two matches against South Africa U20.

VIDEO

Coaches will also take the opportunity to identify top talent, assess their work rate and the team building characteristics of players looking to step into senior women’s rugby.

Katie Dowty, Head Women’s Pathways Coach, said: “This winter camp was set to identify and prepare athletes for this summer’s U20 competition in Stellenbosch, South Africa, while also evaluating players’ potential to transition into the senior national pool as a new World Cup cycle begins.

“Camp will accelerate international readiness by embedding the mental skills, behaviors, and performance standards — alongside the physical, technical, and tactical demands — required of being an Eagle.

“Winter camp will establish individual baselines and cement the foundations of the U20 XV Program for 2026.

“Consistent communication and collaboration between players, pathways staff, and the athletes in their daily training environments will be critical to ensuring measurable progress.

“We will be assessing and communicating key strengths and work-ons for each athlete at this point in the year, and provide clarity on international standards and create action plans for winter and spring in players’ home training environments allowing us to close gaps and amplify their superpowers.

“This player group is full of athletic potential and will be encouraged to fully express themselves on the field, expanding our ability to apply sustained, creative pressure on both sides of the ball.”

USA U20 winter camp invitees

Natalie Allen (Frostburg State University)

Rebecca Balladeres (Quinnipiac University)

Kaylie Castro (La Salle University)

Evie Danhof (Lindenwood University)

Kiyannah Edwards (American International College)

Nevaeh Elliott (Life University)

Ella Elordi (Eagle Lady Mustangs)

Jasmine Fehoko (Lindenwood University)

Sahryse Fong (Hawaii)

Arielle Fotso (Dartmouth College)

Olivia Frisby (Life University)

Cora Haughey (Life University)

Annie Henrich (Dartmouth College)

Alyssa Hine (Brigham Young University)

Liliani Hopoate (American International College)

Maddie Hubbell (Harvard University)

Amenekina Latu (Life University)

Kirsten Lees (Stanford University)

Sana’a Lunon (Harvard University)

Mele Mausia (San Mateo Wolverines)

Jojo Mignone (Harvard University)

Ariane Moea’i (Utah Cannibals)

Reece Moody (Dartmouth College)

Nakato Myers (Raleigh Rugby Cobras)

Gemma Ogoke (Harvard University)

Khalea Pahulu (Lindenwood University)

Alyssa Post (La Salle University)

Juliette Robinson (Georgetown University)

Cece Rose (Life University)

Alaina Sandberg (Raleigh Rugby Cobras)

Seq’hiya Simmons (University of Lethbridge)

Aleina Teaupa (Sac AIRugby)

Alilia Tu’itavake (Life University)

Ana Tu’itavake (Portland Grackles)

Salote (Lala) Valikoula (Pasifeka)

Gianna Veetutu (Kent Crusaders HS)

Annabella Vogel (Life University)

Dorothy Vunipola (Life University)

Jennie Weiner (Lindenwood University)

Lola Unga (Lindenwood University)

Coaching staff

Katie Dowty | Head Coach

Kate Daley | Assistant Coach

Karameli Faaee | Assistant Coach

Catie Benson | Assistant Coach

