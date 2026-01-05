Northern Edition
Celtic Challenge

Wales: meet the next generation hoping to make an impact

Dublin , Ireland - 20 December 2025; Carys Hughes of Gwalia Lightning prepares to kick a conversion during the Celtic Challenge round one match between Clovers and Gwalia Lightning at Energia Park in Dublin. (Photo By Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

It has been a busy three months since Wales exited at the group stages of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union have underlined their commitment to using the Celtic Challenge as a key part in the development of their players and have pledged to more than double their annual investment into women’s rugby in the country.

All this with the start of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations just four months away.

VIDEO

Sean Lynn’s side begin their campaign at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where a Scotland team with a new head coach in Sione Fukofuka and support staff will be looking to make an instant impact.

When it comes to Wales, there is a chance that there will be a changing of the guard.

During the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Lynn largely looked to youth in his matchday squads and the players that impressed in last year’s edition of the Celtic Challenge.

Molly Reardon, Tilly Vucaj, Seren Lockwood and Nel Metcalfe were all picked for the tournament after their efforts for Brython Thunder and Gwalia Lightning.

Two rounds into the 2025/26 a host of players have made their impact known. This ranges from 20-year-old lock forward Alaw Pyrs, who was Player of the Match as Gwalia registered a 38-7 win over their Wales rivals in Round 2.

There are three playmakers that have made good early impressions. Fly-half is not a position that Wales are in dire need of a change. Lleucu George is the incumbent and at 25 is not likely to fall away from Test rugby any time soon. Neither is 26-year-old Kayleigh Powell.

But when players are providing dominant displays, they cannot be ignored. At Gwalia that player is Carys Hughes. In 2025 the fly-half and centre was vice-captain for Wales U20 at the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series and has established herself as a starter for Lightning.

Her partnership with scrum-half Sian Jones has allowed Hughes to register 14 points in two games and a win against Thunder.

Down the road at Brython there are a pair of young playmakers making a mark. Both Hanna Marshall and Ffion Williams are aiming to make the step-up from U20s rugby to the Test side.

Already the pair have traded starts for Ashley Beck’s Thunder. Getting to partner experienced international Ffion Lewis has no doubt aided the pair in those two games. Even so they have looked cool, calm and collected.

Competing with one another for a starting slot, while knowing that match minutes will come from the bench, can only drive the duo to new heights.

Some may have already seen some of Marshall when she represented Great Britain Sevens in HSBC SVNS Series competition in November and December. With a clear, undying desire, to improve her game, Marshall can only continue to see her ceiling rise in the months to come.

Another of those players to have mixed her time with Great Britain playing on the HSBC SVNS Series is Nia Fajeyisan.

The young wing has been one of the bright sparks in a team that has struggled to gain a foothold in Dubai and Cape Town, as well as for Gwalia in the opening two rounds of the Celtic Challenge season.

It was in the second round that her season reached a junction. At Cardiff Arms Park the flyer suffered a grizzly lower leg injury and will be out of action for some time.

Her spell on the sidelines will frustrate the Wales coaching staff. Having only scored six tries at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, addressing a lack of firepower will be at the top of their priorities.

Add in that Lisa Neumann is yet to make an appearance this season or Jasmine Joyce-Butchers’ difficulty to impact a struggling Bristol Bears side, the need for new blood is at an all-time high.

Similarly Courtney Greenway, who capped off a meteoric rise from club rugby to a Great Britain debut in just over 12 months, is another with the potential to play Test rugby.

She scored a try in Lightning’s 35-31 loss to Clovers in the opening round. That score told you a lot about the outside back, who was able to step her opposite number with a relative ease.

In the centres Kelsie Webster has staked a claim for selection. In Gwalia’s win over Thunder last time out, the age grade international got over the whitewash twice and has provided plenty of impact in a backline bustling with talent.

All of these names come before those that made an impact 12 months ago. Seren Lockwood turned 19 just over two months ago, while teen back-row Branwen Metcalfe won her sole cap for Wales at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Much of the same goes for Molly Reardon and Maisie Davies, who will want become invaluable to Lynn’s front-row.

There is plenty of time for more to stake a claim too. A date at Principality Stadium awaits.

6 Comments
B
BC1812 7 days ago

I think Wales need a substantial change in playing personnel. Some of the old guard do not cut the mustard anymore. Every position is up for grabs and the next generation need to be given a chance

C
CN 7 days ago

Wales have some outstanding players, it just needs the right coach and system to bring out the best in those players. They could also do with some regular game time after the Celtic Challenge

C
Chris929 7 days ago

which welsh players are outstanding and would get into the england, canada or NZ sides? They changed the coach from cunningham to sean lynn and results have actually got worse- I dont think its just about finding the right coach, I do think they need to push through more of the next generation and build with a new crop of players. Im not saying get rid of all! but they do need plenty of fresh talent.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SG 8 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It’s just banter between two young players. This article feels weird, and it seems that one of its purposes is to make us believe that Pollock is a young and innocent guy, while LBB is an old, wise man who shouldn’t do that kind of thing.

It’s no big news that Pollock loves to tease, brag, and provoke. He does it every game and only goes quiet when his team is being destroyed (which doesn’t happen often, but did happen in Bordeaux). It’s simply his way of having fun.



...

16 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 11 minutes ago
Bombshell report links Ardie Savea to Leinster

It’s the Herald. You’d get more use using the paper to wipe your ass with. Unless another outlet corroborates this, its meaningless.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I think they will give him the chance to either prove his value or blow it with the outbursts. The big question is Where?

112 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And another guy who can play both sides, albeit to a less exalted level than Porter or Du Toit!

112 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And how do you distinguish the times when AP does from those when the THP angles in first?

112 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 39 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 49 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 59 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

112 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

112 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
