Celtic Challenge

King makes return as Wolfhounds emerge victorious in Celtic Challenge derby

Dublin , Ireland - 28 December 2024; Erin King of Wolfhounds after her side's defeat in the Celtic Challenge match between Clovers and Wolfhounds at the UCD Bowl in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras ÓMídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

On Saturday 3rd January, round 2 of the Celtic Challenge saw Irish sides Clovers and Wolfhounds battle out their first derby of this year’s competition as Wolfhounds emerged victorious by 24-7 at Creggs RFC to return to the top of the Celtic Challenge table.

Multiple internationals turned out for both sides including Ireland’s centre pairing Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins, and Ireland half back pairing Dannah O’Brien and Aoibheann Reilly for Wolfhounds, with first starts for Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood, as well as an injury return for second row Fiona Tuite.

However, the biggest news of the day was 2024’s World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Erin King making her first appearance after a serious knee injury which ruled her out of the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

The number eight played 20 minutes in a return which came sooner than expected with it originally scheduled to be around February time.

Clovers starting line-up included lightning wings Béibhinn Parsons and Anna McGann with McGann starting at outside centre for the clash.

Despite the lob-sided scoreline Clovers had some purple patches, particularly during the first half, but the talent amongst the Wolfhound ranks proved too strong- Higgins, who ran in a superb solo score from 40 metres out, was on fire during the final quarter with Maggie Boylan, Dalton and Robyn O’Connor also dotting down for the reigning champions.

Celtic Challenge 2025/26: Round 2 wrapped up

A festive weekend of Celtic Challenge derby fixtures kicked off at the weekend when the Scottish and Welsh teams met.

Clovers got their sole score through Jemima Adams Verling just before half-time with the conversion from Caitríona Finn.

Round 3 is back up and running on Saturday 10th January, with Wolfhounds travelling to Edinburgh and Clovers also heading to the UK to play Welsh outfit Brython Thunder.

B
BC1812 4 days ago

Good to see players coming back from injury. King, Wall and Wafer all playing again is a big boost to Irish rugby.

LONG READ

'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Rito Hlungwani rose from humble beginnings, overnight bus rides and amateur rugby to devise one of the game's most potent set-pieces.

4
LONG READ

‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Despite suggestions he needs to take a provincial job first, the Munster legend only wants to be coach of Ireland if he returns home.

38
LONG READ

Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Younger, fitter, referees with good communication skills are improving entertainment and helping foster more multi-skilled players.

28

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 18 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 23 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 41 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 54 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
