King makes return as Wolfhounds emerge victorious in Celtic Challenge derby

On Saturday 3rd January, round 2 of the Celtic Challenge saw Irish sides Clovers and Wolfhounds battle out their first derby of this year’s competition as Wolfhounds emerged victorious by 24-7 at Creggs RFC to return to the top of the Celtic Challenge table.

Multiple internationals turned out for both sides including Ireland’s centre pairing Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins, and Ireland half back pairing Dannah O’Brien and Aoibheann Reilly for Wolfhounds, with first starts for Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood, as well as an injury return for second row Fiona Tuite.

However, the biggest news of the day was 2024’s World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Erin King making her first appearance after a serious knee injury which ruled her out of the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

The number eight played 20 minutes in a return which came sooner than expected with it originally scheduled to be around February time.

Clovers starting line-up included lightning wings Béibhinn Parsons and Anna McGann with McGann starting at outside centre for the clash.

Despite the lob-sided scoreline Clovers had some purple patches, particularly during the first half, but the talent amongst the Wolfhound ranks proved too strong- Higgins, who ran in a superb solo score from 40 metres out, was on fire during the final quarter with Maggie Boylan, Dalton and Robyn O’Connor also dotting down for the reigning champions.

Clovers got their sole score through Jemima Adams Verling just before half-time with the conversion from Caitríona Finn.

Round 3 is back up and running on Saturday 10th January, with Wolfhounds travelling to Edinburgh and Clovers also heading to the UK to play Welsh outfit Brython Thunder.