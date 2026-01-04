Watch: Rugby World Cup-winning All Black pounces in Stade Francais win

Rugby World Cup winner Tawera Kerr-Barlow was presented with a golden opportunity to score in Stade Français’ 33-15 win over Castres, and the former All Black made the most of it – reaching out for a pivotal try in last weekend’s clash in the Top 14.

With the Castres defence stretched thin on their own try line, Stade Francais unleashed wave after wave of attacking pressure. Their relentless pursuit of points resulted in Kerr-Barlow’s second try of the Top 14 season in the iconic pink jersey.

Giorgi Melikidze came close to scoring from a pick and drive before the powerful tighthead prop was dragged down just shy of the line. Romain Briatte and Pierre-Henri Azagoh flooded the breakdown, before hooker Giacomo Nicotera completed one last cleanout.

VIDEO

Nicotera’s effort presented Kerr-Barlow with an idyllic opportunity to score, with the scrum-half needing to do little more than dive onto the ball at the base of the ruck. The leg of Nicotera prevented Tom Staniforth from making a try-saving attempt.



Tanginoa Halaifonua and Louis Carbonel scored tries during the first half for Stade Francais, while the visiting Castres managed their first points of the contest just after the break off the goal-kicking tee of Jeremy Fernandez.

Kerr-Barlow’s effort extended the home side’s advantage to 16 points, but Castres refused to throw in the towel, striking back soon after through Vilimoni Botitu. Castres went down to 14 men after Pierre Popelin was shown a yellow card, while Lucas Peyresblanques scored for the hosts.

The two sides traded tries in the dying stages, with Tyler Ardon crossing for Castres and Leo Barre striking late for Stade Francais. That was the Parisian side’s first win since mid-December, having been held to a 20-all draw by Racing 92 and suffering a one-point defeat to Bayonne.

Elsewhere in the Top 14, former Wallabies fullback Tom Banks scored one of Montpellier’s nine tries, as they ran away with a commanding 62-22 victory against Bayonne. Banks struck in the 16th minute, with the home side running out to a 27-3 lead before Bayonne scored their first try.



Wallabies enforcer Will Skelton scored for La Rochelle on Sunday evening, as they recorded a stunning 66-0 win over a new-look Toulon. Australian international Tolu Latu registered a double as the two-time European champions improved their season record to 7-7.

After 14 rounds in the Top 14, Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack’s Toulouse sit atop of the ladder with a 10-4 record. Pau are close behind in second with the same number of wins, but they have seven bonus points compared to Toulouse’s eight.

Stade Francais, Bordeaux and Toulon are level on 39 competition points, with Montpellier within striking distance with 38. At the other end of the standings, Montauban are currently last with 12 defeats from 14 matches, which Perpignan slightly ahead in 13th.

