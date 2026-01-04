Wallabies enforcer ends try drought in La Rochelle’s huge win over Toulon

Wallabies enforcer Will Skelton scored his first try in more than 425 days as La Rochelle (Stade Rochelais) piled on the points in a 66-0 win over Toulon at Stade Marcel-Deflandre. Scrum-half Nolaan Le Garrec was particularly impressive, standing out with a 29-point haul.

Skelton last touched down for La Rochelle in a 35-18 win over Stade Francais on November 3, 2024. The hulking lock went 24 games for club and country without getting on the scoresheet, before the streak came to an end on Sunday.

Toulon fielded a fairly new-look outfit as they prepare to host Munster in the Champions Cup next week, while La Rochelle named a star-studded side. Uini Atoni and Gregory Aldritt headlined the forward pack, while former England wing Jack Nowell was among the backs.

La Rochelle opened the scoring in the sixth minute through centre Jule Favre, before Le Garrec added the extras. That was the start of a 35-point first-half blitz from the home side, who took control early and never looked back.

Australian international Tolu Latu completed a first-half double with efforts in the 10th and 30th minutes, and Le Garrec added to the home side’s advantage with a five-pointer in between the front-rower’s tries.

Fijian centre Levani Botia capped off a destructive first-half performance from La Rochelle with a try just before the break. La Garrec converted that score, seeing the No. 9 go into the sheds with 15 points to his name alone.

Coach Ronan O’Gara made three changes at the half, with Skelton providing impact along with forwards Nika Sutidze and Reda Wardi. Aleksandre Kuntelia was brought on a couple of minutes into the second term, as La Rochelle refused to take its foot off the gas.

Kuntelia was brought on after Davit Niniashvili helped the hosts start the second half in style with yet another try. La Garrec crossed for La Rochelle’s seventh try only a few minutes later, as they neared a half-century without conceding any.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 10 Tries 0 8 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 144 Carries 86 15 Line Breaks 1 10 Turnovers Lost 17 9 Turnovers Won 5

La Rochelle passed the 50-point barrier when Skelton crashed over in the 56th minute. This was Skelton’s fourth appearance of the Top 14 season in La Rochelle colours, having come off the bench against Clermont, and started against Racing 92 and in another clash with Toulon.

Kirill Fraindt and Dillyn Leyds capped off a famous night at the La Rochelle venue with another try each, with playmaker Ihaia West knocking over what ended up being the final points of the contest from the kicking tee.

La Rochelle have improved their season record in the Top 14 to 7-7 and currently occupy eighth place after 14 matches. The two-time European champions will now set their sights on facing Leinster at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

