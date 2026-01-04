Snubbed star makes major England statement as Leicester see off Saracens

Adam Radwan scored two tries as Leicester kept in contention for a play-off spot with an impressive 36-28 win over Saracens.

Olly Cracknell, Freddie Steward and Joe Heyes were also try-scorers for Tigers, with Billy Searle kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Forwards Theo McFarland, Rhys Carre, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Charlie Bracken scored Saracens’ tries, with Fergus Burke converting all four.

Saracens had an early chance to get points on the board but Burke missed comfortably with a straightforward kick.

Leicester went in front when Radwan powered down the right and fended off tackles from Max Malins and Nick Tompkins before the ball was recycled for Steward to collect a well-judged chip ahead from Searle to score.

Saracens’ nightmare start continued as they quickly conceded a second try. Cracknell powered over, with Searle’s conversion leaving the visitors 14-0 down after only 12 minutes.

Saracens badly needed the next score and they got it when McFarland finished off their first sustained period of pressure.

Leicester responded in style by scoring an excellent third try, with Searle making a clean break before kicking ahead for Radwan to collect and fly over in the corner.

Searle remained injured on the floor and TMO replays showed he had been tackled late by Elliot Daly, who was shown a yellow card, with Orlando Bailey making a hash of the conversion attempt.

On the half-hour, Saracens replaced Jamie George and Nick Isiekwe with Theo Dan and Maro Itoje – the England captain making his first club appearance since October.

Daly returned with no damage done to the scoreboard but in time to see Tigers score their bonus-point try when a break from Will Wand set up Heyes and Searle’s conversion gave the hosts a 26-7 interval lead.

Emeka Ilione was introduced following a long injury absence for the start of the second half but it was Saracens who had the better of the early exchanges and they were rewarded with a close-range try from Carre.

Searle extended the home side’s lead with a straightforward penalty before Radwan intercepted on half-way and there was no catching the Leicester flyer.

Aided by a late yellow card for Searle, spirited Saracens scored two tries in the final quarter from replacements Gonzalez and Bracken to earn a losing bonus point but they still lost ground in their attempt to secure a play-off spot.