Damian McKenzie proved to be the perfect fullback for Ruben Love

The race for the All Black No.10 jersey this year was between two form players, Ruben Love and Damian McKenzie, with Rennie picking Love to start against France.

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Despite missing out on the No.10 jersey, McKenzie has found a perfect role at fullback that complements, not detracts, from Love. Against France, McKenzie was one of the key players on attack, coming up with two line break assists and one line break.

When Love was yellow-carded early, he transitioned seamlessly into first five to deputise, and with Love back on, he was able to provide playmaking on the edge as a traditional fullback.

The way Renne’s attack system hinges on the backline swinging into position behind forwards means you will often see the 10-12-15 link together behind pods and dummy runners and the fullback will inject in the wider channels.

One of the criticisms of the double playmaker axis at 10-15 between Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett from 2019 onwards was how both players competed for touches at first receiver, with neither really in control or command of the game as a result of load sharing.

This isn’t happening under Rennie’s system, allowing Love to do what he does best and McKenzie to play arguably his best position.

The key game driver for the All Blacks is now Cam Roigard, so the balance between playing off 9 and playing off 10 is more important to get right.

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Fortunately, Roigard and Love are very familiar with each other from club level, so there were no teething issues in the halves in the first Test. Both had very good performances against France. McKenzie is able to play with more space and let the halves control the game.

Rennie has other fullback options in the squad in Will Jordan, who played right wing, Beauden Barrett and Josh Moorby, who weren’t in the game-day 23.

But McKenzie seems already to be the best fit outside Love and Roigard. His skillset from playing a lot of No.10 allows him to create on the fringes, while offering an exit plan in the wider channels.

With Rennie wanting the side to attack from everywhere, having an accomplished kicker like McKenzie out wide is a bail-out option. If they move to space and the picture changes, McKenzie can clear the lines.

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This happened in the second half in Christchurch to perfection, with McKenzie’s long kick finding huge metres and rolling into touch to release pressure after chancing a run inside the 22.

When it comes to creating, McKenzie has more running room than he had at first five. We saw him take the outside and drop Caleb Clarke underneath with a flick pass inside. We saw him explode into a big gap outside Love for a line break. There’s more opportunity now to see shades of the younger McKenzie.

McKenzie’s weakness is arguably the high ball contest. He can get up to compete, but natural height differences make it difficult to be a secure option at the back.

Against France, that risk was negated somewhat by Love’s ability. The No.10 fielded almost every high ball that France put up, aided by Will Jordan, who caught a few while retreating.

With the new rules banning escorting from the game, more high balls may be fielded by the retreating defensive player than the fullback going forward. That would see wingers taking more catches and fullbacks on loose ball duty to clean up or make tackles if the chaser regains possession.

A permanent return to the back would be a full circle move for McKenzie with the All Blacks. The 31-year-old started his international career in the No.15 jersey before injury in 2019 derailed his World Cup dream.

It took a long time for McKenzie to get back into the starting picture, used mainly off the bench by Ian Foster from 2020-2023 with starts a rarity.

It wasn’t until 2024 that McKenzie really resumed his All Black career as a starter, becoming Scott Robertson’s first choice option at 10 with Richie Mo’unga departing to Japan. He produced a lot in that season, earning selection in the World Rugby dream team as the best 10 in the world.

But by late 2024 McKenzie was preferred as a supersub and that role continued into 2025 as the coaches favoured Beauden Barrett.

Rennie stated before his first Test that he wants the “two best fullbacks in the world” on the field at the same time with McKenzie and Jordan.

The former Chiefs coach got the best of McKenzie when coached the Super Rugby club a decade ago, and now seems pretty sure the best position for him is the same as it was then.

After just one Test, Rennie looks right about that.