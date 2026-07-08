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Nations Championship

Damian McKenzie proved to be the perfect fullback for Ruben Love

Damian McKenzie of New Zealand walks through France guard of honour during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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17 Comments

The race for the All Black No.10 jersey this year was between two form players, Ruben Love and Damian McKenzie, with Rennie picking Love to start against France.

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Despite missing out on the No.10 jersey, McKenzie has found a perfect role at fullback that complements, not detracts, from Love. Against France, McKenzie was one of the key players on attack, coming up with two line break assists and one line break.

When Love was yellow-carded early, he transitioned seamlessly into first five to deputise, and with Love back on, he was able to provide playmaking on the edge as a traditional fullback.

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The way Renne’s attack system hinges on the backline swinging into position behind forwards means you will often see the 10-12-15 link together behind pods and dummy runners and the fullback will inject in the wider channels.

One of the criticisms of the double playmaker axis at 10-15 between Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett from 2019 onwards was how both players competed for touches at first receiver, with neither really in control or command of the game as a result of load sharing.

This isn’t happening under Rennie’s system, allowing Love to do what he does best and McKenzie to play arguably his best position.

The key game driver for the All Blacks is now Cam Roigard, so the balance between playing off 9 and playing off 10 is more important to get right.

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Fortunately, Roigard and Love are very familiar with each other from club level, so there were no teething issues in the halves in the first Test. Both had very good performances against France. McKenzie is able to play with more space and let the halves control the game.

Rennie has other fullback options in the squad in Will Jordan, who played right wing, Beauden Barrett and Josh Moorby, who weren’t in the game-day 23.

But McKenzie seems already to be the best fit outside Love and Roigard. His skillset from playing a lot of No.10 allows him to create on the fringes, while offering an exit plan in the wider channels.

With Rennie wanting the side to attack from everywhere, having an accomplished kicker like McKenzie out wide is a bail-out option. If they move to space and the picture changes, McKenzie can clear the lines.

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This happened in the second half in Christchurch to perfection, with McKenzie’s long kick finding huge metres and rolling into touch to release pressure after chancing a run inside the 22.

When it comes to creating, McKenzie has more running room than he had at first five. We saw him take the outside and drop Caleb Clarke underneath with a flick pass inside. We saw him explode into a big gap outside Love for a line break. There’s more opportunity now to see shades of the younger McKenzie.

McKenzie’s weakness is arguably the high ball contest. He can get up to compete, but natural height differences make it difficult to be a secure option at the back.

Against France, that risk was negated somewhat by Love’s ability. The No.10 fielded almost every high ball that France put up, aided by Will Jordan, who caught a few while retreating.

With the new rules banning escorting from the game, more high balls may be fielded by the retreating defensive player than the fullback going forward. That would see wingers taking more catches and fullbacks on loose ball duty to clean up or make tackles if the chaser regains possession.

A permanent return to the back would be a full circle move for McKenzie with the All Blacks. The 31-year-old started his international career in the No.15 jersey before injury in 2019 derailed his World Cup dream.

It took a long time for McKenzie to get back into the starting picture, used mainly off the bench by Ian Foster from 2020-2023 with starts a rarity.

It wasn’t until 2024 that McKenzie really resumed his All Black career as a starter, becoming Scott Robertson’s first choice option at 10 with Richie Mo’unga departing to Japan.  He produced a lot in that season, earning selection in the World Rugby dream team as the best 10 in the world.

But by late 2024 McKenzie was preferred as a supersub and that role continued into 2025 as the coaches favoured Beauden Barrett.

Rennie stated before his first Test that he wants the “two best fullbacks in the world” on the field at the same time with McKenzie and Jordan.

The former Chiefs coach got the best of McKenzie when coached the Super Rugby club a decade ago, and now seems pretty sure the best position for him is the same as it was then.

After just one Test, Rennie looks right about that.

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Comments

17 Comments
L
LM 4 days ago

With the wind forecast for Wellington on Saturday, it would be best to give Damo the week off otherwise it may be a repeat of the SRP final

W
WJ 4 days ago

Nick I know it makes sense to say a shorter guy like Dmac is handicapped under the high ball, but damn those small SA wingers are good at it!

W
WJ 4 days ago

Sorry - I meant Ben.

S
Spew_81 5 days ago

McKenzie is good cover at 15. But starting him there consistently can/will eventually be exploited by really good opposition.


McKenzie’s best use for the All Blacks is as a super sub: 9, 10, 14, 15.


Allowing a 6-2 split. Take another loose forward, step up the tempo, tire the opposition out, get the offloading game going.

R
RD 5 days ago

He can still start and “super-sub” just by moving players around. Top players can cope in multiple positions eg Lennox, Tupaea, Oli Mathis on the wing.

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

DMac has always been abetter 15 than a 10 because at the back he can see the play developing and take advantage of it in a way he can’t at 10. I’d like to see BB also take that role because he has also been very good at the back in the past. Regardless of this I still think Jordan is the best all round 15 we have and seeing him at 15 with two class wings would also be good to see.


By the way DR said 2 of the best fullbacks, not “The” 2 best full backs. A tiny bit of accuracy would be nice

J
JB 5 days ago

As you said, BB has been good in the past. A long long time ago. He should be encouraged to retire from international rugby.

j
jh 5 days ago

Rennie is right on two counts now, DMac at fullback and Jacobsen at 7

H
Haystack in a Needle 5 days ago

I think it's a smart move to have him at 15 and love at 10, Jordan is also at his best on the wing

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

Agree. it just lets Love settle without the pressure

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N
NxxTX 6 minutes ago
Mike Blair explains Beauden Barrett’s influence amid Love’s All Blacks rise

He’s been a great player for NZ and respect to him for that. Personally I think he should have stayed in Wellington but in any case its something they/we all have to face eventually, everyone. Its not if its when and it comes to us all.

8 Go to comments
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JW 37 minutes ago
Semi-final heartache for New Zealand as French finally find their flair

The best talent aren’t playing rugby anymore, simple.

15 Go to comments
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JW 38 minutes ago
Semi-final heartache for New Zealand as French finally find their flair

You’re saying the same thing PM. Funny how the troll trolls trolls instead of New Zealanders.

15 Go to comments
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JW 40 minutes ago
Semi-final heartache for New Zealand as French finally find their flair

China plays rugby?

15 Go to comments
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JW 40 minutes ago
Semi-final heartache for New Zealand as French finally find their flair

Giving away technical penalties is not getting dominated.

15 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 48 minutes ago
Wallabies hit decade low with sixth straight defeat in loss to France

I didn't disagree with you. You could be completely right. I just said that I've not seen anything that recommends him to the role more than anyone else with a similar pedigree. That's all. He might prove to be very good and if he does get the nod I hope he proves to be so.

46 Go to comments
u
unknown 48 minutes ago
Wallabies must stop making life difficult for themselves to send Schmidt out on high

Where is Edmed ?

34 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 50 minutes ago
Wallabies hit decade low with sixth straight defeat in loss to France

By definition they can't be B and C if they're the best you have. They're not alternatives, they are the only option. B and C implies that they're a substitute for.

46 Go to comments
u
unknown 54 minutes ago
Rugby Australia leaves door open for another NRL star to switch codes

RA should sell the WC rights to the ARL and let them run the show and come up with a team !

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 54 minutes ago
Wallabies hit decade low with sixth straight defeat in loss to France

A long time ago if we ever did. I think 5/3 has pretty much always been the go to. But we had more robust guys back then so there wasn't as much need to carry an extra forward and because our backs were pretty much doing all the work with the ball it was far more likely we would need to replace one of them.

Not sure why Australian rugby has become so afflicted by injury. But if you can't keep your best players on the field together for long minutes you're never going to be able to build any sort of continuity or cohesion. And that has become our Sisyphus stone.



...

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JW 1 hour ago
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I thought ball carriers leading with their head were supposed to be the ones penalized in this WC?

15 Go to comments
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JW 1 hour ago
Mike Blair explains Beauden Barrett’s influence amid Love’s All Blacks rise

Yup it’s crazy that he still is.

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TeRapaRFC 1 hour ago
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He has a bright future.

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TeRapaRFC 1 hour ago
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What a brilliant bloke.

1 Go to comments
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Two Cents 1 hour ago
Wallabies hit decade low with sixth straight defeat in loss to France

If you honestly believe that Wilson is a good captain and should continue, by all means continue to hold that view.

It wasn't my intention to shout you down. You're allowed to hold an opinion about something even if objectively it can be clearly demonstrated to be inaccurate.



...

46 Go to comments
M
Mike 1 hour ago
Rugby Australia leaves door open for another NRL star to switch codes

I’m not an Aussie but I genuinely don’t see what recruiting another NRL convert does for the Wallabies? I enjoy watching NRL, and Luai is an excellent League player, whom I am sure would make a good Union back given enough time (did he ever play RU before?) but surely what the Wallabies need is more depth in the pack? They were competitive vs France in the 1H, but steamrollered once the French reserves came on.

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 1 hour ago
Wallabies must stop making life difficult for themselves to send Schmidt out on high

Australia mainly plays a possession-based game (and they do it fairly well) because they don’t have the confidence to play with attacking kicks in behind, probably because they simply don’t have the players with the skill set to execute that kind of game.

The quality of their half-backs has been a problem for more than a decade now, and without world-class halves, Australia will never be able to turn things around. Coaches come and go, but the defeats keep piling up.



...

34 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
‘We’re not far away’: Wallabies captain Wilson reacts to France defeat

Oh I know what he must be referring to. Wilson meant that the Wallabies are not far away from dropping out of the top 10. That must be what he meant. Seems so obvious in hindsight.

21 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
The three tough Wallaby selection calls that must be made ahead of Italy

He has played 8 for the Force. That's why mentioned it. But again he's a work rate guy so unless you're putting him in place of another work rate guy you're taking a position away from an impact player.

Speaking of which, high impact is what we should be selecting our starting lineup for. So we should be bringing in the meanest hardest players to start and then bring on the work rate guys in the second half to close the game out against a tiring opponent.



...

13 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
'Scotland swung for the king and missed - but there is much to take from Loftus epic'

After watching this game again, I came to the conclusion that Scotland’s performance was not all that good.

Scotland primarily capitalized on hold and fold errors around the fringes of the rucks and some over folding by inexperienced Springbok players.



...

4 Go to comments
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