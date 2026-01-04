Former top-three draft pick finds new MLR home for 2026

Marques Fuala’au is on the move in Major League Rugby, with the 2023 Collegiate Draft first-round pick signing with Anthem Rugby Carolina for 2026. Anthem RC will be Fuala’au’s third team in MLR after one-season stints with the Dallas Jackals and the Miami Sharks.

Fuala’au was unveiled as a new recruit by Anthem RC about one week ago, with the franchise announcing three signings on social media since Christmas Day. Former New Zealand U20s back Jordan Trainor and scrum-half Zion Going have also put pen to paper on deals for 2026.

The backrower is a product of Central Washington University, taken third overall in the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft by Dallas. Miami chose lock Rick Rose with the first selection, before playmaker Max Schumacher was taken off the board by the Houston SaberCats.

Another 10 flankers were taken with the 39 selections in that draft, including Ronnie McElligott from St Mary’s College, who was also chosen by the Jackals. After Fuala’au, Cian Darling was the next flanker taken, chosen seventh overall by NOLA Gold.

“The whole weekend, I was barely sleeping,” Fuala’au told Major League Rugby.

“After I got the phone call, it was a feeling of relief because I knew I was being drafted. A big goal of mine.

“When they called my name at the third pick, the camera didn’t catch it, but for a second, my jaw dropped. My eyes got really big. I just couldn’t believe that moment.

“An unreal feeling. Nothing I have really felt before. An unreal feeling. It is just something I am really grateful and honoured to be a part of.”

Fuala’au debuted for Dallas in the opening round of the 2024 MLR season, starting at openside flanker in a thrilling 32-29 win over Los Angeles RFC at Dignity Health Sports Park. The backrower started three of 17 appearances for the Jackals that season.

After making the move to Miami, Fuala’au enjoyed some more regular game-time in the First XV, starting his first three matches for the Sharks at number eight. Fuala’au shifted to the bench for a round four clash against the Chicago Hounds, offering versatility and impact off the pine.

Fuala’au started other matches against the Utah Warriors, Old Glory DC, Los Angeles RFC and the Seattle Seawolves. With the Sharks qualifying for the playoffs, Fuala’au was called on to start the team’s Conference Semi-final against the New England Free Jacks.

Anthem have been busy in the off-season, as they continue to prepare for the 2026 season. Ramiro Gurovich, Elias Garza, Alex Hernandez, James Scott, Alessandro Heaney, Will Leonard, Baden Godfrey, Jeron Pantor are among the others who have signed.