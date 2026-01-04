Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Saracens | 2025/26 Gallagher PREM

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Geoff Parling’s men produced a statement performance at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, outmuscling and outthinking Saracens 36-28 in a high-tempo Gallagher PREM scrap that was settled by moments of quality out wide and some serious work up front.

Here are our Leicester Tigers player ratings.

15. Freddie Steward – 8

Back in familiar territory under the high ball and quietly effective. Took his try well after a smart kick through and was generally assured when Saracens tried to turn him. Came off late, job done.

14. Adam Radwan – 9

Sent a very loud message to Steve Borthwick. Two stunning tries, the second an intercept that killed Saracens’ momentum stone dead. Electric pace, sharp instincts and far more rounded defensively than he sometimes gets credit for. This was Radwan at full throttle.

13. Will Wand – 7.5

Busy and willing, asked plenty of questions in the wider channels and held his own defensively. Not flawless, but contributed to a backline that caused Saracens real problems.

12. Orlando Bailey – 8

Beat defenders for fun and tackled everything that moved. Carried with intent, defended like a back-rower, and looked entirely at home in traffic. One of Leicester’s most complete performances on the day.

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins – 5.5

Left in the shade by Radwan and missed a few tackles that will bother him on review. Worked hard, but this was a tough afternoon against direct runners and quick ball.

10. Billy Searle – 8.5

Excellent all day in terms of attacking the line and bringing others into play. Kicked well, took defenders on, and played flat. Let down slightly by a yellow card moment in an otherwise strong showing.

9. Jack van Poortvliet – 7

Sharp service and good tempo control in his first start for Tigers in nearly three months. Didn’t overplay his hand and allowed the pack to do damage in the right areas before moving it quickly when space appeared.

8. Olly Cracknell – 8

Carried hard early doors and got his reward with a close-range try. Physical, abrasive and direct before making way at the break.

7. Sam Williams – 6

Carried well and put in a defensive shift, but conceded too many penalties and fell off a few tackles. Effort never in question, discipline slightly less convincing.

6. James Thompson – 7

Solid rather than spectacular. Did his share of the unglamorous work and kept Saracens honest around the fringes.

5. Ollie Chessum – 8

An excellent day both sides of the ball. A menace in the lineout, strong in contact, and constantly available as a carrying option. Set the tone physically.

4. Cameron Henderson – 7

Grafted away quietly, locking down his side of the scrum and contributing defensively without much fuss.

3. Joe Heyes – 8

Scored a deserved try and anchored the scrum superbly. The giant England tighthead was one of Leicester’s standout forwards on the day.

2. Jamie Blamire – 7

Reliable at the set-piece and mobile in the loose. Did what was required before making way just after the hour.

1. Nicky Smith – 6

Has had better days, but stuck in there and kept working. Scrummaging wasn’t dominant, though he battled away until his replacement arrived.

Replacements – 6

A mixed impact from the bench. No dramatic drop-off, but no major game-changing moments either. Did enough to help Leicester see the job through during a busy final quarter. Emeka Ilione was the pick of the bunch, impressing in pretty much every area after coming on after the break.