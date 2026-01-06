Club centurion Jack Clement commits to Gloucester despite struggles

Homegrown back-row forward Jack Clement has committed his immediate future to Gloucester by signing a new deal.

The No.8 has made over 100 appearances for the club since making his Cherry & Whites debut during the 2019/20 season and will now have his sights on clocking up a double century.

All of Clement’s starts this season have come at No.8 but he is equally comfortable at blindside flanker. He has featured in six matches this season, either side of an enforced spell on the sidelines through injury.

Director of Rugby George Skivington said: “The fact that Jack already has 120 appearances for the club at just 24 years old shows exactly how important he is to us.

“When we adjusted our style of play last season, it was with players like Jack in mind. He thrives with ball in hand and is consistently among our top performers for carries and metres made, which highlights the work rate he brings to every game.

“He’s a local lad who came through our Academy, he’s fully committed to what we’re building here, and that means a huge amount to us.

“I’m sure Jack will continue to go from strength to strength and put himself in contention for higher honours in the future.”

Clement added: “It was a really easy decision for me to re-sign at Kingsholm.

“We have a great group of players, coaches and staff here, and while we haven’t quite been where we wanted to be this season, I know we have the potential to kick on and create some special memories.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time in Cherry & White, and I’m excited about what the future holds.”