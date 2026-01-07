Jerry Collins Stadium to host Hurricanes and Chiefs in Super Rugby preseason
Super Rugby Pacific preseason is headed for Porirua, with the Hurricanes confirming a fixture against the Chiefs on Saturday, February 7.
Kicking off at 1 pm, the game is to be played at the home of Northern United Rugby Football Club, Jerry Collins Stadium. The ground will also host an open training session on the Thursday before the game and a captain’s run on the eve of the match.
The contest concludes the confirmed slate of 2026 preseason fixtures, which include the Hurricanes’ visit to Auckland to face the Blues and the Chiefs hosting the Fijian Drua in Tauranga, both on Friday, January 30.
“Really excited to be able to play at Jerry Collins Stadium here in Porirua. He played a massive role in the club, and it’s awesome to be able to repay that in some way,” Hurricanes midfielder and local resident Riley Higgins said.
“It’s special to play in a community like Porirua, and we know the fans will be there in full force. We can’t wait to see everyone there and mix and mingle after the game.”
Confirmed Super Rugby Pacific preseason fixtures
Friday 23 January
– Western Force vs Queensland Reds – Scotch College, Perth
Friday 30 January
– Western Force vs ACT Brumbies – Scotch College, Perth
– Crusaders vs Highlanders – Fraser Park, Timaru
– Blues vs Hurricanes – Sacred Heart College, Auckland
– Chiefs vs Fijian Drua – Sir Gordon Tietjens field, Blake Park, Tauranga
Saturday 31 January
– Queensland Reds vs NSW Waratahs – Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane
Thursday 5 February
– ACT Brumbies vs NSW Waratahs – Marist College, Canberra
Friday, 6 February
– Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika – Queenstown Events Centre
– Blues vs Crusaders – Takapuna Rugby Club, Onewa Domain, Auckland
Saturday, 7 February
– Hurricanes vs Chiefs – Jerry Collins Stadium, Porirua, Wellington
I appreciate these sides playing a warm up in Porirua, but New Plymouth being snubbed from Super rugby this year is a damn shame. Especially after completing the new stand at the stadium…
This warm up was hosted there last year while half of it was a construction site and still pulled in a big crowd. New Plymouth would draw even better crowds for the proper season match.
Taranaki is rugby mad and starved of it too, there’s a mix of Chiefs and Canes fans in the region so this clash would be a banger. You would pull in more fans than in Wellington or Hamilton on the novelty alone, what more does the Naki have to do?
Neither a Chiefs or Hurricanes supporter but I can’t argue with 1 ounce of that you said.