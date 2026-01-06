'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

Former Springboks fullback Percy Montgomery has warned South Africa about getting too complacent ahead of the historic Greatest Rivalry tour in 2026.

The All Blacks head to South Africa for a return to old school style tours, with warm-up games against South Africa’s URC franchises before three Tests against the Springboks. A fourth Test in a neutral location will follow the tour.

Montgomery said the All Blacks still have an ‘aura’ about them that the Boks should ‘never forget’. Montgomery said the world’s number two side, who split the two-game series 1-1 this year with the Boks, was ‘struggling a bit’ now. He pointed to the Springboks before the 2019 Rugby World Cup as a reason to not count them out.

“I’m getting goosebumps when you say that rivalry,” Montgomery told Behind the Ruck podcast.

“There’s an aura about the All Blacks, and it’s something we should never forget. I know they’re struggling a bit now, but so did the Springboks before they won the World Cup with Rassie.

“We got klapped in New Zealand, and we turned it around in a matter of months to go on to win a World Cup. So, anything can happen in rugby, and we all know, we’ve all been there. Complacency is a dangerous word.”

Montgomery said that South Africa had ‘overtaken’ New Zealand now with Rassie’s genius after such a golden period for the All Blacks through the 2000s and 2010s.

“It’s going to be tough and a great series to watch. This is why we play the game: you want to become a Springbok, and you want to play against the All Blacks, number one and number two (in the world),” he said.

“I was fortunate enough to play in those against Jeff Wilson, Josh Kronfeld, Jonah Lomu, and Jerry Collins. I was very fortunate enough to be involved, but the All Blacks were very strong in those days when Sean Fitzpatrick retired, and then Richie McCaw and Dan Carter came in.

“They had a good team, we klapped (slapped) them a few times, but they had a good era, and that’s where I think we’ve now overtaken them with Rassie’s genius and his coaching staff, but it’s going to be an incredible series