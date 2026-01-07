France handed Six Nations injury blow

Bordeaux-Begles and France scrum-half Maxime Lucu is likely to miss the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a knee injury this week.

Bordeaux head coach Yannick Bru confirmed the injury on Wednesday, as reported by AFP.

“If Maxime Lucu works well, it will be four weeks. Otherwise, it will be six,” he said, which will leave the 32-year-old in a race against time to make Les Bleus’ opening match of the Championship against Ireland at the Stade de France on February 5.

A six-week timeframe could leave Fabien Galthie without Lucu for the opening two rounds, where they will travel to take on Wales after their meeting with Ireland.

It is likely that Lucu will return to his more familiar role as a substitute in the Six Nations with Antoine Dupont back to full fitness. However, he will be competing with Nolann Le Garrec for a spot among the replacements.

In the meantime, this will encourage Northampton Saints, who will run out at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday in a repeat of last season’s Investec Champions Cup final – where Lucu was named player of the match as he captained Bordeaux to their first title.

Both clubs have made unbeaten starts to the current Champions Cup campaign, both picking up two bonus points in their opening two matches.

Lucu played the full match as Bordeaux beat Racing 92 62-20 at the weekend in the Top 14, with the injury presumably coming in the intervening time.

Not only will he miss the contest with Northampton this week, but he will also be unavailable for the trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears the following week, as well as the succeeding Top 14 encounters with Stade Francais and Montauban before the Six Nations gets underway.