Six Nations

France handed Six Nations injury blow

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France celebrates scoring his team's third try with teammates Maxime Lucu and Damian Penaud during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between France and Australia at Stade de France on November 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Bordeaux-Begles and France scrum-half Maxime Lucu is likely to miss the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a knee injury this week.

Bordeaux head coach Yannick Bru confirmed the injury on Wednesday, as reported by AFP. 

“If Maxime Lucu works well, it will be four weeks. Otherwise, it will be six,” he said, which will leave the 32-year-old in a race against time to make Les Bleus’ opening match of the Championship against Ireland at the Stade de France on February 5.

A six-week timeframe could leave Fabien Galthie without Lucu for the opening two rounds, where they will travel to take on Wales after their meeting with Ireland.

It is likely that Lucu will return to his more familiar role as a substitute in the Six Nations with Antoine Dupont back to full fitness. However, he will be competing with Nolann Le Garrec for a spot among the replacements.

Fixture
Six Nations
France
14:10
5 Feb 26
Ireland
All Stats and Data

In the meantime, this will encourage Northampton Saints, who will run out at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday in a repeat of last season’s Investec Champions Cup final – where Lucu was named player of the match as he captained Bordeaux to their first title.

Both clubs have made unbeaten starts to the current Champions Cup campaign, both picking up two bonus points in their opening two matches.

Lucu played the full match as Bordeaux beat Racing 92 62-20 at the weekend in the Top 14, with the injury presumably coming in the intervening time.

Not only will he miss the contest with Northampton this week, but he will also be unavailable for the trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears the following week, as well as the succeeding Top 14 encounters with Stade Francais and Montauban before the Six Nations gets underway.

Related

'Very hard to ignore him': Baxter piles selection pressure on Borthwick

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter has challenged Greg Fisilau to turn up the heat on England coaches and make it hard for them to ignore him ahead of the Six Nations, which kicks off against Wales next month.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



Comments

2 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

It’s a pity particularly for the upcoming Bordeaux v Northampton clash which on paper is the game of the tournament to date. If Northampton win then its home matches until the final and a real chance to make it again. This makes that slightly more likely although it will still take a massive performance to win this weekend.

J
J Marc 6 days ago

Unfortunately, Maxime Lucu will not be the last player to be injuried for six nations….

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

