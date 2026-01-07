Tate McDermott shares honest injury update from Wallabies camp

Tate McDermott remains sidelined with a serious hamstring injury and doesn’t have a target return date, but the Wallabies scrum-half says he’s “really happy” with how the recovery process is tracking.

McDermott suffered the blow against the All Blacks at Eden Park about three and a half months ago. The 27-year-old was helped from the field in the 13th minute, with debutant Ryan Lonergan coming on earlier than expected.

The Wallabies shared an update on McDermott’s injury the following week, as the team prepared for another Bledisloe Cup clash at Perth’s Optus Stadium. McDermott required surgery, with the Wallabies adding the halfback was set to spend “an extended period” on the sidelines.

40 players have assembled for a three-day Wallabies camp in Sydney this week, with Queensland Reds prop Massimo De Lutiis the only uncapped prospect. McDermott was able to pass on an update, as the Queenslander continues to recover from his first major injury.

“To be honest I don’t have a target date just yet but we’re really happy with how I’ve been progressing. With these injuries, it can be anywhere from four to six months,” McDermott told reporters in Sydney.

“Once I get back running, which will hopefully be at the end of the month, I’ll be able to give you a clearer picture but at the moment, all things are going really positively and I’ve had no hiccups.

“I’ve been getting flogged in the pool and stuff like that, just because I haven’t been able to run.

“I guess across my whole career I’ve been really lucky, I haven’t been injured so this is my first serious stint on the sidelines and it gives me a really good chance to freshen up so that when I am ready, you know I’ll be raring to go.”

Jake Gordon has been a regular starter for the national team at halfback for a couple of seasons now, while Lonergan and Kalani Thomas have both had their chance to debut. Nic White retired twice from Wallabies duty in 2025, after initially hanging up the boots after the Lions Series.

McDermott has regularly been used by Joe Schmidt as an impact player off the pine, having only started two Tests in 2025, including that match against the All Blacks. The No. 9’s other start was against the Flying Fijians in Newcastle on July 6.



In the Lions Series, McDermott scored one try in both the Brisbane and Sydney Tests, and played 61 minutes on the wing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. McDermott admitted that while he would like to start a bit more for the Wallabies, he needs to earn his place back in the team.

“Every player tries to get a smaller number on their back really but for me, something I really tried to do last year was embrace that role,” McDermott said.

“The game’s changing so much where that last 20 minutes is sometimes the most important 20 minutes. It’s a role I really enjoyed coming on, there was fatigue across the pitch.

“I could really just wreak a little bit of havoc there and play my natural game, try and increase the tempo of the game and try and bring the guys that come on the bench with me really to make a difference. I felt like we tried to do that… You’re there to actually change the game and make a difference.

“Of course I want to start a little bit more, probably, to be honest, but I’m loving playing for the gold jersey.

“Again, my journey starts again. I’ve gotta earn that spot… I’ve got to chuck that [Queensland] maroon jersey on and play bloody well as well.”