‘It’s no excuse’: Champion de Crespigny reflects as Wallabies regroup

Loose forward Nick Champion de Crespigny is back in Wallabies camp, with the entire 40-man group “buzzing with energy” about six weeks on from their last match of a mammoth 2025 international season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Champion de Crespigny debuted for the national team in a 27-19 defeat to the British & Irish Lions at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The loose forward captained the Wallabies for the first time in a four-point win over Japan in October.

That was Australia’s sole triumph from their Spring Tour, as they became the first Wallabies team since 1958 to go winless during a four-Test European tour. Defeats to England, Italy, Ireland and France saw records tumble during a tough end to the season.

VIDEO

It was the first time in 126 years that the Wallabies had lost 10 Tests in a calendar year, which included a record-setting 11th consecutive defeat to the All Blacks. The men in gold finished 2025 with a 33 per cent winning percentage from 15 matches.

“It was a long Test year but for the guys in the group, we relish the chance to wear the jersey so it’s no excuse. A lot of other teams play lots of Test as well,” Champion de Crespigny told reporters.

“It has been nice to be able to put your feet up a little bit, spend time with your family and friends and not live out of a suitcase.

“It has been nice to get back around the group and everyone’s buzzing with energy.”

The Wallabies started their season with a last-gasp 21-18 win over the Flying Fijians in Newcastle, with captain Harry Wilson scoring the match-winning try in the dying stages. That was their only match before the Lions Series, which saw the Wallabies deliver some valiant performances.



ADVERTISEMENT

While the Wallabies went into the series as firm underdogs, the home side fell just shy of victory in the second Test at the MCG, before winning the final match in Sydney. The Aussies followed that result with a historic comeback win against South Africa in Johannesburg.

After winning two of 10 matches to bring their 2025 campaign to an end, the Wallabies had time back at home with friends and family, recharging before another big year. Les Kiss will succeed Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies’ Head Coach after the first block of Nations Championships Tests.

40 players assembled for a three-day Wallabies camp in Sydney on January 5, allowing the squad to debrief 2025 and turn their focus towards the year ahead. Queensland Reds prop Massimo de Lutiis is the only uncapped player selected to participate in this camp.

“It’s always pretty tough, the break goes pretty quickly,” Champion de Crespigny reflected.

“The boys are excited to get back into it and be around each other again. We’re a really close group and I think everyone’s really excited to review last season and come back bigger and better and get ripped in for a big 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT