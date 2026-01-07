Chicago Hounds sign Argentinian hooker-flanker hybrid Bekerman

The Chicago Hounds’ 2026 forward pack continues to take shape with the addition of former Miami Sharks utility forward Tomas Bekerman.

The 23-year-old Argentine spent the 2025 season as a loose forward with Miami after a rookie campaign at hooker with the Dallas Jackals. Across both seasons, he tackled at just shy of 80 per cent and scored nine tries.

Having operated in a reserve role for much of his first two seasons in the MLR, Bekerman will compete with Jackson Zabierek and fellow new Hounds recruit Theo Fourie for minutes in Chicago. Dylan Fawsitt became the MLR’s first-ever league centurion playing hooker for the Hounds in 2025.

The Hounds have been active with their forward pack recruitment ahead of 2026, extending Mason Flesch, Mac Jones, and Lucas Rumball while adding Emmanuel Albert to their loose forward stocks.

The Hounds travel to Anthem Rugby Carolina on April 4 to begin the 2026 MLR season, before returning to Chicago to host California Legion in their first home game on April 12.