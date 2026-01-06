Olympic gold medalist among nine new signings for Old Glory DC

Old Glory DC have announced nine new signings ahead of the 2026 MLR season, bringing in reinforcements across the park for what is sure to be a tightly contested campaign.

Five of the newcomers are local, USA products, including both the first and second overall picks from the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft.

Californian Max Schumacher, the second pick in the 2023 draft, joins the DC outfit from the Houston SaberCats, for whom he scored two tries in the 2025 MLR finals. The 24-year-old fullback promises to bring game-breaking X-factor to Old Glory’s title push.

The one man selected above Schumacher in 2023, Rick Rose, is also Washington-bound for 2026, fortifying the team’s locking stocks. A three-season stint at the Miami Sharks saw the former All-American establish himself as an all-around player, doing the dirty work in tight and making the most of his few carries.

Three props have been added to the Old Glory roster, with Netherlands-born Bart Vermeulen joined by all 130kg of Patrick Beattie, and the vast experience of Irish-born Paul Mullen. Mullen boasts more than 50 MLR caps and has also accumulated more than 39 international caps with the Eagles.

There’s another injection of talent in the loose forwards, too, headlined by Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani, a Fijian utility forward. The 36-year-old has enjoyed stints in the Top 14 with Stade Toulousain and Castres Olympique, as well as in the Gallagher PREM with Harlequins. He’s joined by nine-cap Eagle Ben Bonnasso and Australia’s Aidan King as loose forward recruits.

Flying winger Harley Wheeler completes the list of newcomers for Old Glory. Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, the 28-year-old has three DIA championships to his name and 43 MLR after an established career with NOLA Gold.

