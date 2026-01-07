It is a bit of cliché to say that a new year offers plenty of new opportunities. But cliches are often used because they are true.

At the end of January the HSBC SVNS Series season will resume when 16 teams descend upon Singapore and contend for silverware.

The third stop of the 2025/26 season will also allow players another chance to strut their stuff.

Some have had just a glimpse of what Series life can be like, while others may have been around for a year or so now. But all want to make the leap and be integral to their nation.

Here are five young HSBC SVNS Series stars looking to make the leap in 2026…

Sonwabo Sokoyi (South Africa)

Not too many people knew the name Sonwabo Sokoyi before SVNS Cape Town in early December. By the end of the tournament he was a name on plenty of people’s lips.

Called into Philip Snyman’s team after Mfundo Ndhlovu withdrew, the 23-year-old wound up scoring a try in the final against Argentina and helped the Blitzboks retain a title on home soil.

A regular at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport for over two years, Sokoyi has played for numerous invitational sevens teams and even rugby tens to prepare himself for the highest level of rugby sevens.

After the final Sokoyi told the Saturday Star: “This team gives you the confidence to do things. Coach Philip (Snyman) and I are from the same high school. Both of us were in the hostel, so we understand each other a bit.

“When I got my jersey on Friday, he told me I have the freedom to go out and make mistakes. If it doesn’t come off, we will rectify it. And a player like me, if I get the freedom like that, then I will take my chances.

“I am very happy that Coach Philip gave me an opportunity to join the squad. This is a special team.”

Erica Coulibaly (USA)

Erica Coulibaly enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2025.

The wing rose from club rugby ranks in the USA, to being selected for the Women’s Rugby World Cup and then her HSBC SVNS debut.

A post shared by USA Rugby (@usarugby)

Such a stratospheric rise can only lead you to believe that there is so much more to come from the 24-year-old from Illinois.

Utilised as a forward by Emilie Bydwell, Coulibaly got to display the attributes that landed her in international rugby to begin with.

Her natural power makes her a difficult player to pin down in attack and solid in defence when on the opposite side of the ball.

Celian Pouzelgues (France)

There is a lot of reason to be excited about Celian Pouzelgues. Not only is the 22-year-old slowly becoming a top performer for the France Men’s Sevens side, but has had his opportunities with Toulouse in the Top 14.

After six tournament appearances he has scored 12 tries on the Series and a pair of conversions.

A post shared by @celian.pouzelgues

He has also made a quartet of appearances for Toulouse this season and scored a try from the bench in a 44-14 loss to Montpellier in September.

As a 190cm tall and 93kg wing, he is a combative and bruising runner with the ball in hand but also possesses the ability to dance past his opposite number.

Such a combination of all his raw skills is extremely exciting for fans of seven-a-side and 15-a-side rugby. Keep an eye out for his name.

Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)

It was only ever a matter of time until Kennedi Stevenson made her senior debut for a Canada team.

In 2025 she was named in the U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star teams as she helped Queen’s University to a OUA Championship and third-place at the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship.

A post shared by Kennedi (@kennedi_stevensonnn)

Over the course of the season, she scored 10 tries. This backed up her 2024 season in which she was named OUA and U SPORTS Rookie of the Year.

“Kenny is just such a joy to watch train and compete – she’s got such a positive approach to training and competition, and she is growing into a very complete rugby player,” Dan Valley, Queen’s Women’s Rugby Head Coach, told gogaelsgo.com in December.

“The best part is, she’s still just scratched the surface of her potential. This is an incredibly well-deserved award, and probably not the last time she is recognized at this level.”

For her university efforts she was rewarded with a Canada Women’s Sevens debut in Dubai and Cape Town, where she was a bright spark to start the new HSBC SVNS campaign.

Bradley Tocker (New Zealand)

In a space of a year Bradley Tocker went from starring at Global Youth Sevens to representing the All Blacks Sevens at SVNS Cape Town.

To boil down exactly what makes Tocker so exciting you have to look at his physique. He is massive.

Lock forwards with the ability to mix it on the sevens field are a rare breed. Lock forwards that registered an 11.39s 100m time in high school are even rarer.

Cape Town gave us just a glimpse of what we could expect from Tocker long-term in a New Zealand jersey as he scored a try on the opening day against Great Britain.

There is, understandably, a tug of war for Tocker’s services. Involved in the Chiefs set-up in the past, it will be up to the All Blacks Sevens #325 about how he continues his development.