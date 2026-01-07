Northern Edition
Sevens

Five young HSBC SVNS Series stars looking to make the leap in 2026

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 07: Sonwabo Sokoyi of South Africa in action during the Men's Cup Final match between South Africa and Argentina on day 2 of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town at DHL Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

It is a bit of cliché to say that a new year offers plenty of new opportunities. But cliches are often used because they are true.

At the end of January the HSBC SVNS Series season will resume when 16 teams descend upon Singapore and contend for silverware.

The third stop of the 2025/26 season will also allow players another chance to strut their stuff.

Some have had just a glimpse of what Series life can be like, while others may have been around for a year or so now. But all want to make the leap and be integral to their nation.

Here are five young HSBC SVNS Series stars looking to make the leap in 2026…

Sonwabo Sokoyi (South Africa)

Not too many people knew the name Sonwabo Sokoyi before SVNS Cape Town in early December. By the end of the tournament he was a name on plenty of people’s lips.

Called into Philip Snyman’s team after Mfundo Ndhlovu withdrew, the 23-year-old wound up scoring a try in the final against Argentina and helped the Blitzboks retain a title on home soil.

A regular at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport for over two years, Sokoyi has played for numerous invitational sevens teams and even rugby tens to prepare himself for the highest level of rugby sevens.

After the final Sokoyi told the Saturday Star: “This team gives you the confidence to do things. Coach Philip (Snyman) and I are from the same high school. Both of us were in the hostel, so we understand each other a bit.

“When I got my jersey on Friday, he told me I have the freedom to go out and make mistakes. If it doesn’t come off, we will rectify it. And a player like me, if I get the freedom like that, then I will take my chances.

“I am very happy that Coach Philip gave me an opportunity to join the squad. This is a special team.”

Erica Coulibaly (USA)

Erica Coulibaly enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2025.

The wing rose from club rugby ranks in the USA, to being selected for the Women’s Rugby World Cup and then her HSBC SVNS debut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USA Rugby (@usarugby)

Such a stratospheric rise can only lead you to believe that there is so much more to come from the 24-year-old from Illinois.

Utilised as a forward by Emilie Bydwell, Coulibaly got to display the attributes that landed her in international rugby to begin with.

Her natural power makes her a difficult player to pin down in attack and solid in defence when on the opposite side of the ball.

Celian Pouzelgues (France)

There is a lot of reason to be excited about Celian Pouzelgues. Not only is the 22-year-old slowly becoming a top performer for the France Men’s Sevens side, but has had his opportunities with Toulouse in the Top 14.

After six tournament appearances he has scored 12 tries on the Series and a pair of conversions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @celian.pouzelgues

He has also made a quartet of appearances for Toulouse this season and scored a try from the bench in a 44-14 loss to Montpellier in September.

As a 190cm tall and 93kg wing, he is a combative and bruising runner with the ball in hand but also possesses the ability to dance past his opposite number.

Such a combination of all his raw skills is extremely exciting for fans of seven-a-side and 15-a-side rugby. Keep an eye out for his name.

Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)

It was only ever a matter of time until Kennedi Stevenson made her senior debut for a Canada team.

In 2025 she was named in the U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star teams as she helped Queen’s University to a OUA Championship and third-place at the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship.

Over the course of the season, she scored 10 tries. This backed up her 2024 season in which she was named OUA and U SPORTS Rookie of the Year.

“Kenny is just such a joy to watch train and compete – she’s got such a positive approach to training and competition, and she is growing into a very complete rugby player,” Dan Valley, Queen’s Women’s Rugby Head Coach, told gogaelsgo.com in December.

“The best part is, she’s still just scratched the surface of her potential. This is an incredibly well-deserved award, and probably not the last time she is recognized at this level.”

For her university efforts she was rewarded with a Canada Women’s Sevens debut in Dubai and Cape Town, where she was a bright spark to start the new HSBC SVNS campaign.

Bradley Tocker (New Zealand)

In a space of a year Bradley Tocker went from starring at Global Youth Sevens to representing the All Blacks Sevens at SVNS Cape Town.

To boil down exactly what makes Tocker so exciting you have to look at his physique. He is massive.

Lock forwards with the ability to mix it on the sevens field are a rare breed. Lock forwards that registered an 11.39s 100m time in high school are even rarer.

Cape Town gave us just a glimpse of what we could expect from Tocker long-term in a New Zealand jersey as he scored a try on the opening day against Great Britain.

There is, understandably, a tug of war for Tocker’s services. Involved in the Chiefs set-up in the past, it will be up to the All Blacks Sevens #325 about how he continues his development.

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TokoRFC 32 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 42 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 56 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

109 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

109 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

109 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

109 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The long term view on Sela is they believe he could be “special” and the best tight head of the lot, alongside Tuipulotu at hooker so they have a lot of excitement about both of them at the moment.

They played Archie & Dan Frost in the Northampton game, so they do appear to be playing them in combinations at the moment.



...

109 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

“He was at it to Leinster supporters also in the SF.” ???

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Lewis Boyce was let go after JvG’s first season and swapped out for Van Wyk (who was a better scrummager) and I think he went to Ealing after that.

Arthur Cordwell was a bit of a loss. He was seen as a rising star and I very much doubt they wanted to lose him but he retired from rugby last season to focus on a business idea, so stopped playing at the best part of 24 years of age.



...

109 Go to comments
S
SNIPER 2 hours ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I’ve watched several Ireland games and from the overhead view, is is obvious that Porter continually does not push straight. He continually turns his hips out and bores in on the hooker.

109 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 3 hours ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I watch a lot of rugby, and I am just highlighting that all 4 of them are banana skins. Current form in the URC, & the EPCR - the competition none of them care about, should not be used to measure any of them. It’s in the derby matches and the latter half of the season where they haul out their A teams and A game. Unfortunately, the constant rotation of 50+ players in a season, to develop players & build up their squad depth, comes with a heavy price tag of losing a lot of games.

I should also caution that SR is not the competition it once was and the regress in standard that has followed through to the AB's has become very evident recently.



...

91 Go to comments
Close
