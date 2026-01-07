'We've called a spade a spade': Saracens welcome harsh home truths

Saracens have primed themselves for a fiery response against European giants Toulouse this weekend on the back of a bruising honesty session following the PREM defeat at Leicester.

Mark McCall revealed at his weekly press briefing the squad had “called a spade a spade” during a no-holds-barred internal inquest between coaches and players into what the Saracens director of rugby saw as an unforgivable emotional no show last Saturday.

“I don’t want to tell you guys what has happened over the last 24-36 hours but rest assured we have called a spade a spade and we have been honest and everyone has been honest with us,” said McCall.

“We have confronted what was wrong and we have to do something about it now. There’s not much to say now, we just have to go and do.

“We are frustrated, we are disappointed with ourselves, we are fired up – all of those things really.

“When emotionally you are not ready for a big game, which we clearly weren’t and which in the end falls on me, it is hugely frustrating and disappointing. We have got to do something about it. Talking about it is one thing but doing something about it is another thing. It is time to do our talking on the field.”

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: Rhys Carre of Saracens is tackled by Joe Heyes and James Thompson (R) during the Gallagher PREM match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Leicester, England.

McCall has been perplexed at Saracens’ hot-and-cold performances this season with some notable wins but also a handful of steep drop-offs. He knows only their best will do in the Champions Cup against Toulouse.

“We’ve got one of the best teams in Europe coming here this weekend, and there’s no better way to show ourselves what it means to us,” said McCall.

“They rested their squad for the Top 14 game that they had last weekend and this competition is huge for them – they know the rewards you get at home for the last 16 and quarterfinals – so of course they’re going to bring their very best but that’s exciting as well.

“The squad has changed significantly in the last two years – we are building something relatively new at the moment. Getting consistency on the field is proving to be a little bit harder than I thought it would be to be honest. It’s not always easy to put your finger on why that is the case.

“We want to be a proper team, and if you want to be considered a proper player you need to be consistent and have that gap between your best and worst has to be small. We’re working towards that.”

McCall, who confirmed that Maro Itoje will return to the starting line-up having made his return from injury off the bench at the weekend, will make a late call on Owen Farrell who missed the Tigers clash with a hamstring strain.

“He’s got a chance – we’re going to make that decision on Friday. He had a strain in his hamstring at the start of last week – a very, very, very low grade strain. He’s just got a couple of hurdles to get over before we would consider him for the 23,” said McCall.