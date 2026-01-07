Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

PREM Rugby kicks off 2026 with bumper TV viewing figures

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Both packs scrummage during the Gallagher PREM match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Gallagher PREM continues its record-breaking season with more than 1.2 million viewers tuning into an incredible Round 9.

Northampton Saints kept hold of top spot with a big win at home to Harlequins as the unmissable drama unfolded across TNT Sports and discovery+ at the halfway stage of the season.

After an impressive set of festive fixtures, Round 9 delivered the second-highest cumulative peak audience on record.

The nail-biting battle between play-off contenders, Bath and Exeter, which was won by the defending champions in the last play of the game, clocked up the highest average audience of the season so far. And Sunday’s game between heavyweights Leicester Tigers and Saracens secured a peak audience of almost 400K.

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO of PREM Rugby, said: “The success over the Festive Fixtures and new year underlines the growing strength of the Gallagher PREM and continually rising fan interest.

“Sustained increases in attendances, record stadium occupancy and rising broadcast audiences reflect the quality of the on-field product and the effectiveness of our strategy to position the Gallagher PREM as the most competitive and compelling club rugby competition in the world.

“It is also testament to the league’s attraction that a series of leading international stars have chosen to join PREM clubs or commit their futures to the competition in recent weeks.”

Momentum was established in Round 8, which delivered the fourth-highest total television audience for a single Gallagher PREM round.

December’s in-stadium demand matched broadcast growth, with average stadium occupancy reaching a joint-record 93% in Round 8.

Supporters descended on PREM Rugby stadiums across Rounds 7 to 9 with a total of seven sold-out fixtures.

All six of Bath’s home matches in the PREM and the Champions Cup have been 14,500 sell-outs, in spite of the scandalously high ticket prices, which reached the £140 mark for the visit of Munster.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for the 2025/26 Gallagher PREM final, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on June 20th, continue to trend in the right direction, with fewer than 30% of general admission tickets remaining on sale.

The last two finals were both sold out, helped by the fact that three of the best-supported teams in the league – Northampton, Bath and Leicester – made it to Twickenham.

Massie-Taylor added: “The continued year-on-year growth in demand for the Gallagher PREM Final further reinforces the league’s strong trajectory and expanding fan appeal as we look forward to the second half of the season.”

J
JW 4 days ago

Are those good numbers in a football dominated world?

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SG 5 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It’s just banter between two young players. This article feels weird, and it seems that one of its purposes is to make us believe that Pollock is a young and innocent guy, while LBB is an old, wise man who shouldn’t do that kind of thing.

It’s no big news that Pollock loves to tease, brag, and provoke. He does it every game and only goes quiet when his team is being destroyed (which doesn’t happen often, but did happen in Bordeaux). It’s simply his way of having fun.



...

16 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 9 minutes ago
Bombshell report links Ardie Savea to Leinster

It’s the Herald. You’d get more use using the paper to wipe your ass with. Unless another outlet corroborates this, its meaningless.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I think they will give him the chance to either prove his value or blow it with the outbursts. The big question is Where?

112 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And another guy who can play both sides, albeit to a less exalted level than Porter or Du Toit!

112 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And how do you distinguish the times when AP does from those when the THP angles in first?

112 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 36 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 46 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 57 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

112 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

112 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
