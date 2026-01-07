PREM Rugby kicks off 2026 with bumper TV viewing figures

The Gallagher PREM continues its record-breaking season with more than 1.2 million viewers tuning into an incredible Round 9.

Northampton Saints kept hold of top spot with a big win at home to Harlequins as the unmissable drama unfolded across TNT Sports and discovery+ at the halfway stage of the season.

After an impressive set of festive fixtures, Round 9 delivered the second-highest cumulative peak audience on record.

The nail-biting battle between play-off contenders, Bath and Exeter, which was won by the defending champions in the last play of the game, clocked up the highest average audience of the season so far. And Sunday’s game between heavyweights Leicester Tigers and Saracens secured a peak audience of almost 400K.

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO of PREM Rugby, said: “The success over the Festive Fixtures and new year underlines the growing strength of the Gallagher PREM and continually rising fan interest.

“Sustained increases in attendances, record stadium occupancy and rising broadcast audiences reflect the quality of the on-field product and the effectiveness of our strategy to position the Gallagher PREM as the most competitive and compelling club rugby competition in the world.

“It is also testament to the league’s attraction that a series of leading international stars have chosen to join PREM clubs or commit their futures to the competition in recent weeks.”

Momentum was established in Round 8, which delivered the fourth-highest total television audience for a single Gallagher PREM round.

December’s in-stadium demand matched broadcast growth, with average stadium occupancy reaching a joint-record 93% in Round 8.

Supporters descended on PREM Rugby stadiums across Rounds 7 to 9 with a total of seven sold-out fixtures.

All six of Bath’s home matches in the PREM and the Champions Cup have been 14,500 sell-outs, in spite of the scandalously high ticket prices, which reached the £140 mark for the visit of Munster.

Meanwhile, ticket sales for the 2025/26 Gallagher PREM final, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on June 20th, continue to trend in the right direction, with fewer than 30% of general admission tickets remaining on sale.

The last two finals were both sold out, helped by the fact that three of the best-supported teams in the league – Northampton, Bath and Leicester – made it to Twickenham.

Massie-Taylor added: “The continued year-on-year growth in demand for the Gallagher PREM Final further reinforces the league’s strong trajectory and expanding fan appeal as we look forward to the second half of the season.”