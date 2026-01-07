Wallabies duo share same reaction to upcoming coaching change

Wallabies Tate McDermott and Nick Champion de Crespigny both had the same reaction when asked about the upcoming coaching change, anticipating a “seamless” transition when Les Kiss takes over from current boss Joe Schmidt.

Rugby Australia confirmed in April 2025 that Kiss would succeed Schmidt as the Wallabies Head Coach, signing a deal from mid-2026 through to the end of 2028. Kiss will coach the national team for the first time when the Wallabies face Eddie Jones’ Japan in early August.

Schmidt has coached the Wallabies to some famous wins over his two years in charge, including a thrilling 42-37 win over England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium in 2024. The Wallabies beat the British & Irish Lions and Springboks in back-to-back Tests last August as well.

The New Zealand-born rugby guru will remain in the role for the first three rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship, with Australia hosting France, Ireland and Italy. Meanwhile, Kiss is focused on the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign as coach of the Queensland Reds.

McDermott has captained the Reds during Kiss’ time in Brisbane, and the pair will continue to work together this season – although the scrum-half is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old doesn’t expect any issues with the Wallabies coaching changeover mid-year.

“Particularly within the group, I can definitely be a conduit there. There’s a lot of Queensland blokes in here. Les is incredibly friendly the way he’ll create those relationships pretty much instantly,” McDermott told reporters in Sydney.

“I don’t think I’ll need to be much of a bridge there between camps. Joe and Les see things through a very similar lens. I think the transition will be seamless.

“100 per cent, I can be there from a broader sense within the group to lend a hand and just explain what Les is like as a coach and what he sees as his DNA really.”



John Eales Medal winner Len Ikitau praised Schmidt for saving “a few of the boys’ careers” after taking up the Wallabies job in 2024. While the Wallabies finished 2025 with a 33 per cent winning record, there was a noticeable buzz about the team in Australia after the Lions Series.

Schmidt has been asked countless times about the possibility of staying on with the Wallabies in some capacity, but at this stage, it doesn’t seem that will be the case. The dawn of a new era awaits the men in gold, as they continue to charge towards Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 at home.

“I think the whole group can say we’ve got such a good relationship with Joe and the amount of effort and sacrifice he puts in, we appreciate it a lot,” Champion de Crespigny said.

“We’d like to go out there and put in a performance that sends him off the right way… everyone’s really keen to show how much he means to us.

“I’ve had a few conversations here and there, [Kiss has] been in and around the group but he seems great, a really good guy. If you chat to the Reds and even Joe, I think they’ve got a lot of similar principles so it should be quite seamless.”